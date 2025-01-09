The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Announces New Board Chair and Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Board of Directors is proud to announce the election of Thomas Savino as board chair. Savino, the CEO of Prospanica, is serving a two-year term effective January 1, 2025. He previously served as vice chair of the board and succeeded President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), Ramiro Cavazos, who has served as board chair since January 1, 2021. Cavazos will remain on the board of directors.

"I am deeply honored to have served as board chair for the last four years. I look forward to continuing my work with the board of directors to support HACR's mission on behalf of the Hispanic business community as the President & CEO of USHCC," said Cavazos. "I join the board in congratulating my friend and colleague Thomas Savino on his new role. I'm confident that under his board leadership, HACR will continue to experience the growth and mission-driven impact it has for the last 38 years."

Savino was first appointed to the HACR board in the Spring of 2015 when he became interim CEO of the National Society of Hispanic MBAs (now called Prospanica). He has served on the Finance Committee since 2016 and the Governance Committee since 2017. He served as Secretary in 2021 and Vice Chair from 2022 through 2024.

"I am deeply honored to serve as Chairman of the HACR board, especially at such a pivotal time for our mission," said Thomas Savino. "Throughout my journey on the HACR board, I've been fortunate to have the mentorship and support of outstanding leaders who have helped shape my path. Their confidence and the growing backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion fuels my commitment to support Cid Wilson and the HACR team in advancing Hispanic representation in Corporate America."

"HACR has firmly established itself as a trusted advocate among global corporate leaders, and I'm excited to build on that momentum. While significant progress has been made, the road ahead is long, and the stakes are high. As forces opposing Hispanic inclusion grow bolder, HACR's work becomes more critical than ever. This is not a sprint but a marathon, and I'm committed to ensuring we stay the course and continue driving meaningful change."

The board elected the Senior Vice President for Advancement and External Affairs at UnidosUS, Delia de la Vara, the new vice chair, who succeeded Savino. President of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute, Dr. Juan Andrade, was elected board secretary, succeeding Marco Davis, president and CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. Davis was elected treasurer, succeeding De la Vara.

"Our coalition board of Hispanic organizations is the foundation of HACR's mission-driven impact," said HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson. "I thank Ramiro Cavazos for his exceptional leadership over the last four years. Congratulations to Thomas Savino, our new board chair, and all 2025-2026 executive committee members. As we move into what promises to be dynamic years for our mission, I'm honored to work with such esteemed leaders. Together, we will continue to be an agent of change in advancing Hispanic equity in Corporate America."

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 13 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

