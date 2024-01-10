The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility Rejoins World Economic Forum in Davos to Engage in Diversity Discourse

The national nonprofit will field its largest team ever, actively engaging in peripheral events to advocate for the interests of US Hispanics in corporate roles.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) will return to the world stage with its message of The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ through its participation in the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) perimeter events in Davos, Switzerland. The global gathering takes place next week, January 15 - 19, 2024. The WEF convenes thousands of global leaders to address the many challenges facing our societies and regularly attracts Fortune 1000 CEOs, global thought leaders, and representatives from the highest levels of government.

The team from the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility will be in attendance at the 2024 World Economic Forum perimeter events. From top to bottom, left to right, President and CEO, Cid Wilson; Chief Research Officer, Dr. Lisette Garcia; EVP & COO, Sylvia Pérez Cash; Vice President of Programs, Vanessa Bowling Ajavon; VP, Strategic Engagements, Yai Vargas; Director, Communications & Marketing, Andrea Orlando, and Director, Corporate Relations, Ileana Ruiz

HACR President and CEO, Cid Wilson, will attend some of the most exclusive gatherings as a member of three CEO councils: the Fortune CEO Initiative, the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, and the CNBC CEO Council. He will be joined by a team of six other senior members of the HACR team.

This will be Wilson's sixth visit to the gathering of global leaders held annually in the remote Swiss village nestled in the Alpine mountains. His first was an unsolicited visit in 2018. Since then, he has pioneered the strategy of engaging with corporate CEOs and executive leaders of U.S. companies at global gatherings that historically lack diversity and inclusion.

"It's never been more important to represent the point of view of the U.S. Hispanic population at a gathering that focuses on the global economy," said Wilson. "The U.S. Latino economy is the fifth largest and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Given our population size, growth, and overall youth, our contributions are essential, and we have the potential to help solve the most vexing challenges that lie ahead."

Despite comprising nearly one-fifth of the US population, only 5% of CEO direct reports identify as Hispanic, according to HACR's 2023 Corporate Inclusion Index™ report. Additionally, only 4.7% of all Fortune 500 corporate board seats are held by Latinos, and only 1.2% of board seats are held by Latinas, according to the 7th edition Missing Pieces report: A board diversity census of women and underrepresented racial and ethnic groups on Fortune 500 boards, a multiyear study organized by the Alliance for Board Diversity (ABD), in collaboration with Deloitte. HACR will highlight these and many other cases for inclusion throughout the week during the convening.

"I'm proud that we're showing up as one of the largest contingents of any U.S.-based organization of color focused on ethnic and racial diversity in Corporate America," said Wilson. "Anyone who has been following the news lately knows that diversity in corporate spaces is under threat. We're presenting a counterpoint to this irrational trend. We think diversity, specifically Hispanic inclusion, is not only a just cause but an answer to economic challenges."

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international non-governmental organization based in Switzerland and founded in 1971 by Swiss national, Klaus Schwab. The theme of this year's annual meeting is "Rebuilding Trust".

Follow HACR's activities on their social media channels by using #HACRinDavos.

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through their corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

HACR is one of four leadership organizations that make up the Alliance for Board Diversity (ABD) which include Catalyst, The Executive Leadership Council, and Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics (LEAP). Diversified Search serves as an advisory member. These groups share a goal of advancing the inclusion of women and people of color on corporate boards.

