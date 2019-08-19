The Historic Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables Adds New Management Team

The storied property was added to the acclaimed Marriott " Autograph Collection, " which celebrates boutique hotels, unique in design and thoughtful in spirit. Offering next-level customer service and overall white-glove guest experience, Hotel Colonnade invites guests to enjoy a refined stay, steps from world-class shopping, dining and theaters on the iconic Miracle Mile.

In addition, the hotel has added an accomplished group of executives. Leslie Weil, General Manager, an FIU graduate holding a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality, brings with her over 17 years of progressive, hospitality experience. Most of her career was spent in the Greater Miami area with the addition of Chicago and Philadelphia.

Javier Marquis, the newly appointed Director of Sales and Marketing also comes to the Hotel Colonnade with a polished career in hospitality. With a demonstrated history of working in the leisure, travel & tourism industry, Marquis is highly skilled in Catering, Food & Beverage, Sales, Hotel Management, and Sales Management.

Lastly, Jannike Smit was appointed Director of Catering & Conference Services. The FIU and Nova Southeastern University graduate boasts a BA in Hospitality & Tourism Management and an MBA with Concentration in Entrepreneurship. Smit brings to the Hotel Colonnade 13 years' experience focusing on Sales, Catering Sales & Conference Service.

With this dynamic and seasoned group of executives in tow, the Hotel Colonnade has added a massive array of programming to enhance their guest experience, as well as welcoming members of the Coral Gables and South Florida corporate community.

Leslie Weil, General Manger stated: "We couldn't be more pleased with the response we have gotten with our new programming. Together with our recent staff additions, along with myself, we are excited to showcase this storied property that celebrates history and style."

