The Historic Opera House Hotel Deploys Stayntouch PMS and ID Scanning Enabled Guest Kiosk

The south Bronx-based hotel chose Stayntouch for its intuitive PMS interface, high-tech self-service technology, and its world-class deployment and support

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in providing cloud hotel management solutions and guest-centric technology, today announced a partnership with the Opera House Hotel , a sophisticated boutique hotel located in the historic Bronx Opera House. The Opera House Hotel chose Stayntouch to deliver its mobile PMS and ID scanning-enabled self-check-in kiosk solutions to its South Bronx property.

Based in the historic Bronx Opera House, the Opera House Hotel was completely renovated in 2013 to deliver a unique experience for guests looking to stay in the same venue that hosted theater performances by the legendary Harry Houdini, the Marx Brothers, and John and Lionel Barrymore. The Opera House Hotel chose Stayntouch for its easy-to-train-on and color-coded interface, its mobile and kiosk self-check-in options equipped with secure ID scanning, and its comprehensive customer support.

Emilio Morales Jr., the General Manager at the Opera House Hotel said, "Stayntouch's mobile and kiosk-based self-check-in options were a central selling point, allowing us to completely reimagine our welcome process and provide guests with a fast and personalized digital check-in experience. Their ID scanning functionality has also helped to create a more streamlined and secure check-in process so our guests have the option to completely bypass the front desk. The PMS platform's user interface is incredibly easy-to-use, which gives us more flexibility in our hiring decisions while significantly cutting the time needed to get new hires up to speed on the technology. More importantly, Stayntouch's service and support team has made a point of working closely with us through implementation and training to ensure that our entire team is equipped with the knowledge and know-how to successfully leverage the full capabilities of the systems."

Priya Rajamani, VP of Implementation and Support, replied, "We are excited that the Opera House Hotel chose Stayntouch to amplify its guest welcome experience, and build a bridge between its historic location and the sophisticated modern guest experience they aim to deliver. We view our relationships with our clients as long-term strategic partnerships and are delighted that our flexible and intuitive PMS is helping the Opera House Hotel deliver exceptional service and a luxurious stay."

About The Opera House Hotel

As an elegant destination among hotels in the Bronx, the Opera House Hotel's goal is to make guests feel as important as the performers the Opera House was built to accommodate. The Opera House Hotel offers an unparalleled experience when traveling to New York City, with impeccable service, spacious Bronx accommodations, and intriguing décor that relives history.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

