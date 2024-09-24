THE HISTORIC PASO ROBLES INN IS REBORN FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE RENOVATIONS

Paso Robles Inn invites guests to discover Paso Reborn with newly renovated property

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, the Paso Robles Inn has stood at the center of Downtown Paso Robles as an iconic landmark welcoming travelers, political dignitaries, and the Hollywood elite. Over the past year, the property has undergone an extensive $25M renovation to restore the historical charm while incorporating thoughtful updates that cater to the next generation of travelers. Today, the Paso Robles Inn is reborn, welcoming guests and the surrounding community to explore the next chapter of this historic property, with reservations now accepted at pasoroblesinn.com.

Guests can revel in stunning garden views from one of 98 elegantly designed California country-style rooms

"We are dedicated to preserving the heritage of Paso Robles Inn and writing a new chapter of its storied history," says Erica Frybuger, General Manager of Paso Robles Inn. "We hope that the Inn can continue to be a central hub for the community and an iconic destination for visitors traveling through the Central Coast.

A LEGEND REBORN

El Paso de Robles, or "Pass of the Oaks" was originally part of a 25,000-acre Spanish land grant. It was a rest stop for travelers on the Camino Real Trail and well known for its mineral hot springs. Dating back to the city's founding in 1889, and anchoring its main square, El Paso De Robles Hotel was born as a Victorian spa whose healing waters, saloons, and parlors were frequented by both the noteworthy and the notorious. Over the years the Inn has hosted U.S. presidents, Hollywood stars including John Wayne and Clark Gable, and outlaw Jesse James—who famously hid in the hotel and its underground tunnels.

Though a devastating fire in December 1940 destroyed most of the original hotel, the Grand Ballroom miraculously survived. By 1942, the Paso Robles Inn rose from the ashes, repurposing salvaged bricks from the original structure to cater to mid-century road trippers. Over the decades, the Inn became a beloved landmark as Paso Robles evolved into a vibrant community known for its burgeoning wine industry. In 1999 the Inn underwent a second renovation, restoring its turn-of-the-century grandeur.

The latest redesign seamlessly integrates historic charm with contemporary elegance, drawing inspiration from Victorian, Mission-style, and ranch aesthetics. This updated Inn honors the local landscape and showcases the best of Paso Robles' food and wine scene.

NEW ERA OF EFFORTLESS AUTHENTICITY

Experience the Paso Robles Inn's renewed splendor as it continues its 150-year tradition of hospitality. Guests can revel in stunning garden views from one of 98 elegantly designed California country-style rooms, and lounge poolside in the private cabanas after a day of wine tasting at the expanded pool deck.

Architectural elements throughout the Inn reflect California's rich heritage, blending Victorian, Mission-style, and ranch-inspired features to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Rooms are tastefully decorated with details that honor Paso Robles' winemaking and cattle ranching legacy.

DISTINCTIVE ACCOMMODATIONS

The recently renovated Inn offers a variety of accommodations to suit solo travelers, couples, and large parties. The 1889 House transports guests to the romantic Victorian era, located within the only remaining building from the original El Paso de Robles Hotel. The 12 rooms of this "hotel-within-a-hotel" are located upstairs from the iconic Grand Ballroom.

The main guest area of the property houses a selection of studios and garden suites. All rooms offer updated amenities and a private balcony or patio overlooking the central gardens. The Paso Robles Inn also offers designated dog-friendly rooms for an additional fee.

COASTAL CALIFORNIA DINING

At the Paso Robles Inn, guests can enjoy on-site dining options from traditional breakfast offerings at the Coffee Shop to cowboy-meets-coastal cuisine at The Steakhouse.

The Steakhouse established in 1964, has been Paso Robles' premier steakhouse for generations. Set amongst a beautiful garden backdrop with indoor fireside dining and dog-friendly patio dining, The Steakhouse offers an inviting atmosphere. The seasonal menu features premium choice steaks paired with dishes like heirloom tomato panzanella and crispy Brussels sprouts.

Cattlemen's Lounge is a favorite of locals and visitors alike, serving as a lively gathering place since the 1940s. Saddle up to the beautiful marble bar or grab a table near the cozy fireplace—and partake in a taste of local history. The menu offers something for everyone from a classic burger to grilled flatbreads to pair with a signature cocktail or a local wine or beer.

The Coffee Shop is a mid-century gem and a gleaming slice of history. This local landmark—and its long, wraparound counter— serves up diner-style favorites, grab-and-go pastries, and locally roasted coffee.

REFLECTING A SENSE OF PLACE

The Paso Robles Inn is excited to unveil its new "Born In" program, a distinctive initiative designed to immerse guests in the rich tapestry of the Central Coast community. This program is a celebration of local culture, bringing to life the stories and craftsmanship of the Paso Robles region. The "Born In" program at Paso Robles Inn is an invitation to experience the essence of the Central Coast, to meet the passionate individuals who shape its character, and to create lasting memories in a region known for its warm hospitality and vibrant culture.

ABOUT PASO ROBLES INN

Founded in 1889 and centrally located in Paso Robles' main square, Paso Robles Inn has evolved from a Victorian spa resort to a landmark destination. After a 1940 fire, it reemerged as a hub on California's mid-century road trips, blending mission and ranch-inspired architecture. Today, following a modern reimagining, the inn offers a relaxed California retreat with updated amenities and vibrant dining options that reflect Paso Robles' emerging food and wine culture. Perfectly situated for exploring this dynamic region, Paso Robles Inn remains a cherished gateway to the heart of Paso Robles. For more information visit: pasoroblesinn.com.

ABOUT KSL RESORTS

KSL Resorts is a full-service hospitality company that manages world-class destination resorts, hotels and clubs, with many outstanding recreational amenities including spa, golf, tennis, ski and beach locations. Managed properties include Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort – both in the Pocono Mountains, PA; Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, CA; Silverado Resort (Napa, CA); Avila Lighthouse Suites (Avila Beach, CA); Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel (Pismo Beach, CA); Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo (Paso Robles, CA); and Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. Asset-managed properties include Fairmont Grand Del Mar (San Diego, CA); Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa (Indian Wells, CA); Marram (Montauk, NY); and Outrigger Hotels and Resorts (Hawaii and worldwide). More information may be found at kslresorts.com.

SOURCE Paso Robles Inn