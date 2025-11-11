The Historic Roof Restaurant Re-Opens to the Public

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building was first known as the Hotel Utah, opening the roof-top restaurant on its tenth floor in 1914. Over the past century, the restaurant and space has gone by many names including the Starlite Gardens, The Sky Room, The Garden, and The Roof. The location became a popular, romantic, and open-air dining destination known for unparallel views and remarkable service. Today, the south side of The Roof Restaurant still has a retractable glass ceiling, reminiscent of memorable nights spent dining under the stars.

The Roof Restaurant closed in March of 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It remained closed for the past five years to undergo a major renovation to the space, brand and menu.

Upon reopening, The Roof will showcase the unforgettable views it is known for, as well as a culinary experience that's uniquely Utah. Prior to closure, The Roof featured a buffet experience for all guests. When the restaurant reopens, the menu will no longer be a buffet, but rather an a la carte menu, that allows guests to order individual dishes from a set menu. The new menu draws inspiration from local food favorites, showcasing familiar Utah flavors with an unforgettable flair. Whether it be Utah classics, fan favorites, or historic remixes, every dish on the menu is a tribute to the Beehive State.

The Roof Restaurant will be open to guests Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Reservations for dining at The Roof may be made online at TheRoofSLC.com.

The Roof Restaurant is owned and operated by Temple Square Hospitality Corporation. Further information about The Roof can be found at TheRoofSLC.com.

SOURCE Temple Square Hospitality Corporation