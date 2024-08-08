The Historic Schooner Bowdoin Completes Eight-Week, 4,500-Mile Arctic Voyage Crossing North of the 70th Parallel

Describing the experience, Captain Alexander Peacock stated that "Navigating the Arctic waters packed with icebergs and sea ice requires careful observation, close communication among the crew, and precise maneuvering. I'm filled with pride at the impressive growth of the student crew over the eight weeks aboard the Bowdoin. They matured as individuals, came together as a group, and rose to the countless challenges with confidence."

The Bowdoin departed from Boothbay Harbor, Maine on May 29 and made port calls in St. John's Harbour, Newfoundland, Nuuk Port and Harbour, Greenland, Ilulissat, Greenland, Godhavn, Disko Island, Greenland, Sisimiut, Greenland, and Mary's Harbour, Newfoundland. After crossing the Arctic Circle at 66°32.33′, the crew explored fjords, witnessed calving glaciers, examined abandoned settlements, and weathered strong katabatic winds, crossing N70° on June 29.

Maine Maritime Academy Interim President and Chief Operating Officer Craig Johnson said, "The schooner Bowdoin's Arctic voyage, culminating in the crossing of the 70th Parallel, is an illustration of the multidisciplinary, practical and academic pursuits of the students, staff, and faculty at Maine Maritime Academy. Their journey adds to the Bowdoin's historical legacy so important and unique to the State of Maine and the Academy."

The Bowdoin's journey was supported, in part, by a $50,000 grant from L.L.Bean. L.L.Bean's Senior Manager of Partnerships & Charitable Giving, Christina Semanyshyn, expressed pride in the opportunity to support the continued operation of the Bowdoin, adding that the "schooner Bowdoin is a national treasure representing an important part of U.S. maritime heritage and Arctic exploration and we are pleased to facilitate the voyage. L.L.Bean has been supporting the Bowdoin's Arctic expeditions since outfitting its very first skipper, Donald MacMillan with Bean Boots in 1921."

The Bowdoin's crew consists of six professional mariners including Captain Peacock, chief mate David Stolz, Tyler Jupp, Kimberly Stinson, Graham McKay, and Tom Klodensky, in addition to nine Maine Maritime Academy students. Student crew members are pursuing courses of study in vessel operations and technology, marine biology, power engineering technology, and international logistics management. Captain Peacock noted the "value the fully immersive experience on the vessel offers students as a part of their maritime education."

The Schooner Bowdoin's student crew is also conducting scientific research under the supervision of Maine Maritime Academy professor, Kerry Whittaker, involving the collection of environmental DNA to measure and monitor biodiversity. They will then investigate the relationship between observed biodiversity and the physical parameters of the marine environment including conductivity, temperature, and depth.

Mackenzie Morin, a Coastal Marine & Environmental Science and Small Vessel Operations student at the Academy said that "The skills we learned on this voyage are diverse and invaluable. We developed seamanship under challenging conditions, posed scientific questions in remote environments, honed engineering competency while maintaining the vessel's integrity, and gained business insight in coordinating logistics. These experiences have not only equipped us with the ability to navigate the Arctic seas, but also to overcome the demands of our respective careers and fields in the future."

Among the purposes of the schooner Bowdoin's 2024 Arctic voyage is cultural exchange with the indigenous Greenlandic Inuit and Maine Maritime Academy is pleased to continue the century-old legacy. Many elders in villages throughout coastal Greenland remember the schooner Bowdoin from visits during their childhood and still have the black and white photographs; renewing these ties and forging relationships with new generations is an important aspect of the Bowdoin's mission. According to Captain Peacock, "it's an honor to welcome the Greenlandic Inuit aboard the Bowdoin; they're an essential part of her history."

About Maine Maritime Academy

Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college offering 22 academic programs in engineering, management, science, and transportation to promote the maritime interests of the United States. The college is consistently recognized for providing a high-value education by organizations including the Brookings Institution, U.S. News and World Report, and Money Magazine. A 2022 Report by Georgetown University ranked MMA #1 among all public colleges for return on investment for low-income students at public bachelor's degree institutions.

Media Contact

Michael Dickerson

[email protected]

SOURCE Maine Maritime Academy