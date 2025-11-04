The Historic Thayer Hotel Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

WEST POINT, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Historic Thayer Hotel is notifying individuals whose information was involved in a cybersecurity incident.

The Historic Thayer Hotel ("Thayer," "we," "our," or "us") is providing notice of an event that may have impacted the personal information of certain individuals.

On September 19, 2025, we experienced unauthorized access to our computer systems. An investigation which concluded October 17, 2025 determined that the information exposed includes individual's names, driver's license number, passport number, date of birth, and/or state identification card number. A very small number of individuals may have also had their Social Security number impacted. As of the date of this notice, we are not aware of any identity theft or fraud occurring due to this event.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have secured the services of Kroll Security to provide credit monitoring services where appropriate at no cost to affected individuals for twelve (12) months. Affected individuals will be able to register for these services by enrolling on our dedicated website at thethayerhotel.kroll.com. Affected individuals will also be able to obtain further information and the Thayer Hotel's complete notice of this event at thethayerhotel.kroll.com.

Individuals should remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by (1) placing an initial one-year fraud alert on their credit file, (2) placing a "security" or "credit" freeze on their credit report, and (3) obtaining a free copy of their credit report from the three major credit reporting agencies every 12 months by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com or calling 1-877-322-8228.

To place a fraud alert or a security freeze, individuals may contact:

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069; Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788; www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/; 1-888-298-0045

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013; Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013; www.experian.com/help/; 1-888-397-3742

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016; TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094; www.transunion.com/credit-help; 1-800-916-8800

We are committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information in our possession and have taken many precautions to safeguard it. We are implementing additional safety measures to prevent a recurrence of such an incident and to protect the privacy of personal information that we maintain. We also continually evaluate and modify our practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of personal information that we maintain.

For more information, call (866) 291-7123 between 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday.

