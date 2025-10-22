THE HISTORY CHANNEL™ GREENLIGHTS THREE-PART LIMITED SERIES "MODERN MARVELS: WWII" (WORKING TITLE) FROM HEARST MEDIA PRODUCTION GROUP TO SERVE AS THE RETURN OF THE ICONIC MODERN MARVELS FRANCHISE AND EXPLORE ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS OF WORLD WAR II

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HISTORY Channel™ announces "Modern Marvels: WWII" (working title), a new three-part series from Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) that will serve as the return of the network's first and longest running franchise, "Modern Marvels." The new series is slated to premiere spring 2026.

"Bringing this iconic series back allows us to celebrate its legacy while exploring one of the most defining events of the 20th century — when necessity and invention changed history forever," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel. "By spotlighting the machines, weapons, and innovations that helped shape the course of WWII, 'Modern Marvels' will remind audiences why this franchise has been synonymous with celebrating human ingenuity."

"We're proud to be a part of returning this iconic series to the schedule and for our unscripted entertainment partnership with The HISTORY Channel," said Angelica Rosas McDaniel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Entertainment for HMPG.

"Modern Marvels: WWII" (w.t.) marks the return of the acclaimed franchise that has long celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and engineering feats that surround us every day. This new limited series event expands the franchise's legacy, spotlighting the innovations that defined an era and changed the course of history. It will explore the greatest machines, most impactful weapons, and groundbreaking innovations of WWII, shining a light on the engineering and technological advances that shaped the course of the conflict and continue to influence our world today.

"Modern Marvels: WWII" (w.t.) is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Hearst Media Production Group. Rob O'Brien, David Doyle and Angelica Rosas McDaniel serve as executive producers for HMPG. Jim Pasquarella serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel.

