The History of Scaring Has Evolved to Mainstream

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scary places may have gotten their start in ancient times to keep people from unsettling the dead in the pyramids, but today the United States has become the epicenter of scaring entertainment since the launch of commercial haunted attractions in the 1970s.

Best Haunted Attractions in the Nation, left to right: Beast Haunted House, Kansas City, MO; 13th Gate, Baton Rouge, LA; Nightmare on 13th Haunted House, Salt Lake City, UT; 13th Floor Haunted House, Phoenix, AZ; Spooky World, Litchfield, NH

The popularity of haunted attractions continues to soar as a means to escape everyday routines, thwart real-life anxiety, and find selfie-worthy, action-filled experiences. Visitors don't take this entertainment sitting down, the best haunted attractions keep things moving throughout their adrenaline-infused frights. These mega-haunts go well beyond the main haunt attraction. Business has expanded to include escape rooms, mazes, hayrides, festivals, ghost tours, concessions, gift stores, and much more for the Halloween season and beyond.

America Haunts, the association of nation's premier haunted attractions, announces the top five haunted houses for 2019 that take fright to a whole new level.

Beast Kansas City, Missouri

The producers of the Beast created their first haunt in 1975, Edge of Hell, now the oldest commercial haunt attraction still operating in the country. The Beast opened in 1991 and took theater of the mind to a new level with its innovative, dark, open-format layout where poor souls get lost finding their way out of their four massive floors. These expert "fear generators" have a lifelong gift of scaring and dare-devil ingenuity to inflict fright. They also have Macabre Cinema Haunted House, a ghost tour and much more. 13th Gate Baton Rouge, Louisiana

While most people are guarded when it comes to the number 13, their "fear radar" goes on high alert visiting 13th Gate and experiencing its 13 nightmarish realms in order to escape. Visitors go from a snake-infested Louisiana Swamp, to a voodoo show, then squeeze through tight spaces, to finding mind-blowing subterranean passages in this massive attraction. The terror leaves the brave breathless with this ghostly mix of fear and fun. Nightmare on 13th Haunted House Salt Lake City, Utah

Enter this legendary haunt through new bigger, darker castle doors to a full feast of fright. There are six attractions to create an evening of chills and thrills. Scary performers start at the castle, with the brave conquering i-Screams' creepy clowns, and the dark, underworld at Helheim, to the darker side of the nightmare at X-Scream. The Nightmare Courtyard, Nightmare Theater, and Escape on 13th rounds out the frightening fun. 13th Floor Haunted House Phoenix, Arizona

This haunted attraction leverages its 60,000 square feet of space with so many twists and turns that the reaper couldn't find his way out. Zombies and the unexpected lurching figures create an eerily enchanted place that is beyond hair-raising. This remarkably realistic haunted house also has the Rise of the Dead and Creature Feature attractions in addition to axe throwing. Spooky World Boston / Manchester metro - Litchfield, New Hampshire

This horror scream park is a must for thrill seekers with over 80 acres swarming with unnatural, tortured beings, and carnival misfits looking to leave a nightmare impression. Spooky World has 5 distinct haunted attractions including a hayride of horror. Play Zombie paintball, gather round fire pits and enjoy beer, wine, and other concessions - plus much more at this wickedly fun destination.

America Haunts is the national association of top-tier haunted attractions dedicated to excellence in fear-based, sensory entertainment, thrilling more than a million visitors annually. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, technical expertise, innovative design, and relentless talent with a penchant to generate screams for fun and excitement.

