Human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits are used for the detection of HIV antibodies present in the body. The HIV rapid tests provide results in few minutes, thereby eliminating the need for longer waiting period. This human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market analysis considers the revenue generation based on end-users that includes diagnostic centers, and hospitals and clinics. Our analysis also considers the sales of human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. In 2018, the diagnostic centers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection play a significant role in the diagnostic centers segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market report looks at factors such as the rise in awareness programs for HIV testing, growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, and the high prevalence of HIV. However, the non-availability of rapid HIV products in limited resource settings, limited healthcare services in developing regions, and lack of trained professionals may hamper the growth of the human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits industry over the forecast period.



Global human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market: Overview



Growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV

The demand for point-of-care testing for HIV is increasing at a significant rate as POC testing technologies are affordable and easily accessible. Point-of-care testing can also detect HIV at an early stage, which is essential to start primary treatment and prevent the onset of AIDS. Thus, the growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV will fuel the growth of the HIV test kits market at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

Availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on manufacturing innovative test kits to cater to the growing demand for HIV testing. The demand is increasing mainly driven by a paradigm shift from treatment to the preventive healthcare system. Thus, the availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors is identified as a key HIV test kits market trends that will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of few major players, the global human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HIV test kits manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and QIAGEN Group.



Also, the human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



