The Hoholik Team at milehimodern Unveils a Sophisticated Masterpiece at 2150 South Saint Paul Street

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoholik Team at milehimodern proudly present 2150 South Saint Paul Street, a breathtaking home that redefines modern luxury. Nestled on a picturesque block in Observatory Park, this architectural triumph is a collaboration between Wells Construction, Studio Gunn Architecture, and Coesivo Design Group, blending timeless sophistication with innovative design.

"It is an honor to represent another stunning residence by this art-centered collaboration," notes Audrey Hoholik, one third of The Hoholik Team at milehimodern. "The design of this home was executed at such a level of mastery and care that it must be seen in person to grasp."

2150 South Saint Paul Street showcases elevated living within the open-concept layout, where white oak hardwood flooring, including an inset detail in the entry, flows seamlessly throughout. Custom shoulder arches add an artisanal touch, while lighting from Ralph Lauren, Visual Comfort, and Lucent complements tilework sourced from Ann Sacks and Porcelanosa. The grand ceilings amplify the scale of the great room, where natural light streams through vast windows, grounding the space with a striking limestone fireplace.

At the heart of the home, the chef's kitchen is a true masterpiece, featuring custom fabricated iron doors, Avalon cabinetry, and Thermador appliances. The leathered marble sink and countertops, paired with an antique butcher block and Newport Brass faucet, elevate culinary experiences. Upstairs, the home offers a retreat-like ambiance with four generously sized bedrooms. The primary suite is a private haven, featuring a spacious walk-in closet, a beverage cooler, and a balcony with serene views. Its spa-inspired bath boasts marble flooring and countertops, silk wallpaper, and a luxurious wet room.

"The home is a true entertainer's retreat," remarks Paige Hoholik of The Hoholik Team. "From a fully outfitted lower level to a serene and landscaped backyard, the residence encourages gatherings of any size."

The finished basement transforms into a hosting dream, offering a recreation room, full kitchen, wine storage, and an exercise room. A private guest suite with a walk-in closet and an en-suite steam shower ensures comfort and convenience for visitors. Outdoors, the home's inviting front porch and vast glass doors connect to a private, fenced-in backyard. Enjoy al fresco gatherings on the expansive patio, complete with a fire pit and Lynx outdoor grill. The cottage-inspired garage not only provides plentiful storage but also features solar panels, promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.

"A storybook home deserves a locale to match," says Morgan Hoholik of The Hoholik Team. "With close proximity to Washington Park, Old South Pearl Street, and Cherry Creek North shopping and dining, this residence is perfectly positioned for modern living."

Located in the coveted Observatory Park neighborhood, 2150 South Saint Paul Street offers unrivaled access to Denver's most beloved amenities at an asking price of $4.3M. To discover more about this residence or to schedule a private tour, contact The Hoholik Team at [email protected] or by phone at 303 919.0407 (Audrey), 720 375.4320 (Morgan), or 720 560.6899 (Paige).

