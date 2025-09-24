The Holdsworth Center Expands Access to Transformative Leadership Programs for All Texas Public Schools

The Holdsworth Center will open its 2-year Campus Leadership Program to all Texas public schools in 2026 to help retain school leaders and boost student outcomes.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holdsworth Center, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening public school leadership, announced its 2-year Campus Leadership Program will be open to all public schools in Texas starting in 2026. The expansion marks a significant step in providing more schools with access to world-class leadership development for their educators.

The Campus Leadership Program is a two-year learning journey designed to equip principals and their leadership teams with the skills needed to drive meaningful change for students. Participants engage in executive coaching, learning sessions with world-class faculty at Holdsworth's Campus on Lake Austin, and real-world problem-solving using continuous improvement methods often employed by Fortune 500 companies.

"Strong school leadership is critical to students across Texas receiving the education they deserve," said Lindsay Whorton, President of The Holdsworth Center. "By opening the Campus Leadership Program to all public schools in Texas, we're doubling down on our commitment to invest deeply in educators and help them succeed so they can create better outcomes for students."

The program has already demonstrated significant results. In 2024, 82 percent of 68 participating schools made progress toward ambitious student achievement goals for underserved students, and 100 percent of principals reported increased leadership effectiveness. Testimonials from participants highlight the program's transformative impact.

The Holdsworth experience is phenomenal," said Katrina McLean, a Holdsworth alum from Lamar CISD. "There were rich learning opportunities that allowed me to look at challenges from a different lens. I feel more equipped to support our teachers and improve student outcomes."

Another alum, Jennifer Joseph of Garland ISD, said, "It's not an exaggeration to say Holdsworth is life changing. It shows you aspects of yourself and education you never saw before. You leave revitalized about public education and with new knowledge of yourself and your abilities to lead."

Applications for the Campus Leadership Program will be from open Jan. 5 to 30, 2026. Selected schools and donors will contribute toward the total cost of the program.

Educators and districts interested in learning more are encouraged to visit www.holdsworthcenter.org to express interest and stay updated on application windows.

