The Holiday Gift She Actually Wants: CERĒ Unveils the Diviner, a Chrysanthemum-Shaped Triumph for Women's Pleasure

Designed with every body in mind, the doctor-approved pleasure tool offers unparalleled stimulation and sexual empowerment.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering the future of sexual wellness, CERĒ is proud to announce the launch of its latest product: The Diviner. Making its debut on November 11, 2024, The Diviner boasts a unique chrysanthemum-inspired shape that celebrates good fortune, compassion, and loyalty. Arriving just in time for the holidays, it's a gift that will make any woman happy, whether exchanged between friends or partners.

The Diviner by Cerē

This innovative pleasure product is designed to transform personal pleasure into an empowering, sensory journey by incorporating advanced technology for an immersive experience. The Diviner's introduction is a groundbreaking addition to CERĒ's line of physician-developed products.

Unmatched Sensory Experience

There is no better gift than an orgasm, and The Diviner delivers the sensations needed to achieve it. Engineered to redefine intimate self-exploration, the tool combines a 60 cm² vibrating surface, a 10,000 RPM pulsating piston, and four rows of petals that deliver 5,000 RPM vibrations. Its extended, fluttering petals encircle the device for an additional layer of sensation.

"The Diviner is shaped like a chrysanthemum, regarded as the 'queen of autumn flowers,' symbolizing good fortune and friendship," says Dr. Amir Marashi, Founder of CERĒ. "We're thrilled to unveil The Diviner this autumn to empower our users in their wellness journey."

Crafted with inclusivity in mind, The Diviner aims to make self-discovery and unapologetic pleasure accessible to everyone. Its waterproof, medical-grade silicon and magnetic charging solution are designed for ease and safety. Launch colors include classic black, elegant burgundy, playful pink, and pristine white — the perfect present for women of all kinds.

Revolutionizing Sexual Wellness

Led by renowned OB/GYN and vaginal surgeon Dr. Amir Marashi, CERĒ was founded to bridge the orgasm gap, combat sexual shame, and bring sexual health education to the forefront of wellness. Dr. Marashi has developed products that blend medical insight with engineering innovation, including the revolutionary clitoral ultrasound protocol.

"CERĒ is devoted to redefining how we view pleasure, integrating it into the foundation of health and wellness," says Dr. Marashi.

With The Diviner, CERĒ invites everyone to explore a new era of sexual wellness, where pleasure is a path to health, confidence, and empowerment. Give the gift that truly lasts this holiday season: The Diviner, a timeless bloom designed to bring lasting pleasure. After all, everyone loves to receive flowers – why not give one that blooms forever?

About CERĒ:

Introducing the first-ever line of physician-developed pleasure products: CERĒ. Founded by internationally acclaimed OB/GYN and vaginal surgeon, Dr. Amir Marashi, CERĒ empowers women to discover their sexual wellness, eradicate sexual shame, and bridge the orgasm gap. CERĒ's meticulously designed tools were developed alongside Dr. Kimberly Lovie, a Harvard and Yale-trained physician, chemist and engineer, through a multi-faceted approach that leveraged their collective understanding of anatomy and engineering to put sexual wellness at the forefront of every person's health. Dr. Marashi is bringing pleasure to the forefront of health by educating women about their bodies and dismantling the stigma around sexual wellness. CERĒ - Enjoy yourself. Doctor's orders.™

