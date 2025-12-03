THE HOLIDAYS ARE BRUTAL, PLUTO TV LETS YOU FIGHT BACK (FOR FREE)

Pluto TV Invites Fans to Smash, Shatter and Stream Their Stress Away with Its "Holidays Are Brutal" Collection and Free "Holiday Rage Rooms" Nationwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto TV is bringing a new—and needed—way to celebrate the holidays this season. This most wonderful time of the year is meant to be merry and bright, but the pains of sky-high prices, crowded airports and complicated family dynamics can make the season feel more like a full-contact sport. Pluto TV, the free streaming service from Paramount, knows how tough the end of the year can be and this year is giving audiences permission to fight back—both on and off screen!

The free streaming service is offering free access to release some holiday fueled rage as part of Pluto TV's all new "The Holidays Are Brutal" collection of content offerings, a playful counter-programming move that swaps out the traditional sugar cookie-coated sentiment for non-stop fights and thrills. 'Tis the season to find comfort and joy in epic car chases, gravity-defying martial arts, and blow after blow fights, all for free in beloved blockbusters and action-packed film franchises. Fans will be served up the satisfaction of big-screen brawls from countless movies including Charlie's Angels, Bad Boys, Rush Hour, The Expendables, Gladiator and more because Pluto TV isn't pulling back any punches or roundhouse kicks this holiday season.

The action doesn't end there—the catharsis goes nationwide with Pluto TV's The Holidays Are Brutal Rage Rooms on December 11. Fans will be able to step into classic holiday scenes and have their own cinematic action star moment to release tinsel-related tension by literally "decking" the halls… smashing ornaments, drop-kicking wrapping paper disasters and letting it all out to scenes from Pluto's most cinematic and festive fight moments. The holidays pack a punch, but with Pluto TV, you can punch back!

Interested parties can sign up for their free holiday stress release session starting today at plutotv-theholidaysarebrutal.com

The list of participating locations for Pluto TV's The Holidays Are Brutal Rage Rooms is as follows:

New York: The Ragery (153 Essex St. New York, NY 1002)

Dallas - Fort Worth: The Secret Chambers (513 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76114)

Chicago: The Angry Cactus Lounge (2525 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60647)

Houston: Break Life Houston (5805 Centralcrest ST., Houston, TX 77092)

Atlanta: Total Rage Atlanta (22 Park Pl SE, Atlanta, GA 30303)

Philadelphia: Rage Philly (8043 Craig St, Philadelphia, PA 19136)

Los Angeles: Rage Ground (120 E 11th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015)

Washington, D.C. : Kraken - Penn Quarter (840 E Street NW Washington, DC 20004)

Raleigh-Durham: Wreck It Rage Room (4122 Bennett Memorial Rd STE 105, Durham, NC 27705)

Phoenix: Breakthrough Smash Room (3414 W Union Hills Dr Suite #8, Phoenix, AZ 85027)

Pluto TV is embracing the beautifully chaotic side of the season with "The Holidays Are Brutal," a brand-new collection celebrating the fact that—let's be honest—the holidays can feel like a full-contact sport. While most platforms offer sugar-cookie sweetness, Pluto TV invites viewers to release the rage and kick back with an adrenaline-packed lineup designed to deliver carnagely-cathartic entertainment. From iconic action franchises (The Expendables, Fast & Furious, Indiana Jones, Rambo, Blade) to high-energy comedies (Rush Hour, Bad Boys, 21 Jump Street, Charlie's Angels, Beverly Hills Cop, Austin Powers), this collection brings together 70+ of the biggest, boldest and most beloved action hits of all time.

The brutality continues across sci-fi, horror, crime and historical epics, offering something for every kind of holiday-induced meltdown. Fans can escape into the worlds of The Terminator, Transformers, Gladiator, The Mask of Zorro, Gangs of New York and more. It's a one-stop shop for big-screen brawls, explosive stunts, gravity-defying martial arts and cinematic chaos, all streaming free.

