The Holidays Can Be the Perfect Time to Upcycle, Says Goddess of Garbage Carol Tanzi

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season gets into full swing, the trend of upcycling items can provide a way to reduce stress while producing gifts or decorative elements for the holidays, says upcycling pioneer Carol Tanzi, also known as The Goddess of Garbage.

Although upcycling is not a new trend, it's increasing in popularity as consumers become more mindful about leading a sustainable lifestyle while also watching their spending.

"Holidays are the perfect time to consider upcycling," says Tanzi. "Upcycling items can be a stress buster for those who feel overwhelmed by holiday preparation and chaos while having fun - AND making gifts or holiday decorations.  The website, goddessofgarbage.com showcases projects including complete instructions and materials needed.

Upcycling is defined as taking an item that would otherwise be heading to the garbage or recycling and repurposing it into something new and functional that is of higher value with an extended lifespan1.

While statistics show that 21% of Americans regularly upcycle goods, which reduces the need for new items to be manufactured, the trend is growing. Along with upcycling furniture and other household objects, some are now finding ways to repurpose their clothes or create clothing from everyday items.

Extending an item's lifecycle through reuse has a much lower carbon impact than producing a new one. For example, a new chest of drawers has a carbon footprint 16 times higher than its vintage equivalent.

Another benefit of buying used items to upcycle is that they typically cost less than equivalent new ones purchased through retail channels. 65% of those surveyed said they shop second-hand to save money.

Simple DIY Projects Featuring Upcycled Items 

Tanzi's functional do-it-yourself (DIY) projects for creating upcycled home accessories, including holiday projects, are featured here with easy instructions and materials for anyone to replicate and integrate into their own personal spaces.

"All it takes is a little imagination using existing pieces to repurpose and incorporate into any design which saves money and helps the environment," says Tanzi. "Upcycled items can be integrated into any room design whether it is a simple remodel, entirely new look, or as a complement to existing décor."

About Carol A. Tanzi, The Goddess of Garbage 

With a 50-year interior design background, Carol A. Tanzi, ASID, 80 years young, also known as The Goddess of Garbage, has designed thousands of residential and commercial spaces. Leveraging her ingenious approach of using everyday recycled materials and transforming them into functional design items while incorporating new and existing furnishings and accessories into her designs, Tanzi creates beautiful, affordable and environmentally conscious interiors. Learn more about Carol A. Tanzi, ASID & Associates Interior Design at www.goddessofgarbage.com

