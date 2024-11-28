The Holidays Have Arrived in Hollywood With a Giant Tree's Arrival at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland

A tradition begun four decades ago—L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifying the start of the Hollywood Christmas season, a giant Christmas tree arrived at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland. A 900-mile journey from Oregon brought the 6,000-pound Noble Fir to the Hollywood Walk of Fame where it was guided into place by a 40-ton crane.

Since 1983, Winter Wonderland has been the holiday home of just such a massive Christmas tree surrounded by a Santa's Village, designed to replicate the ambiance of an old-fashioned Hollywood set.