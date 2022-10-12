The Holidays Have Never Smelled Better-Ulta-Lit Launches ScenTree

ScenTree brings the scent of Christmas back to artificial trees

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scent of Christmas is back. Ulta-Lit Tree Company , the world's foremost leader and innovator of Christmas light set repair technology, today unveiled its new holiday fragrance home diffuser–the ScenTree .

Artificial trees are booming in popularity - especially given the anticipated natural Christmas tree shortage and high costs in multiple regions across the U.S. due to droughts and wildfires . Yet, while an artificial tree may look like the real thing… it can't smell like one. Until now.

Ulta-Lit has spent the last 10 years creating, testing and perfecting the unique delivery method. They use a proprietary blend of aromatic oils that combines the scent of a Christmas tree with the festive and nostalgic scents of cooking, cocktails and more.

The leading holiday fragrance product disburses only four grams of oil in 30 days. However, the tree-shaped ScenTree disburses over 10 grams of oil in that same timeframe. It utilizes a unique diffuser that hangs from the tree and brings a genuine and immersive Christmas experience to any room in the home, office or the retail store.

"My father was a plant manager in a Christmas tree factory, so I grew up surrounded by the Christmas industry," said John DeCosmo, President of Ulta-Lit Tree Company, inventor of ScenTree. "Our goal with ScenTree is to replicate those happy memories in the hopes that the scent will remind others of their nostalgic holidays, also."

The ScenTree can either hang on a tree or be used freestanding with its table top base. Once the aromatic oil is absorbed into the ScenTree, its fragrance will last at least 30 days, and it can spread its scent through a room that's up to 12 x 12 x 8 feet. By comparison, the market-leading solution fragrances a much smaller area. The ScenTree and its tabletop base are made from biodegradable sugar cane, and the oil is made in the United States.

Of the 75 percent of U.S. households that displayed a Christmas tree during the 2021 season, 84 percent were artificial, according to the 2021 Christmas tree survey from the American Christmas Tree Association, conducted by Nielsen.

The ScenTree is the latest holiday product offering from Chicago-based Ulta-Lit. The company launched its well-known holiday light repair tool, the LightKeeper Pro, in 2004 and launched its LED Keeper in 2012. To date, the company has sold more than six million light set repair tools. They are available in more than 10,000 outlets in the U.S. and Canada.

Ulta-Lit's ScenTree will be available for purchase starting November 1st on https://www.scent-keeper.com/purchase-now/ and in more than 200 Meijer stores and other fine merchants. Samples are available now for members of the media.

About Ulta-Lit Tree Company

Ulta-Lit Tree Company is the world's foremost leader and innovator of Christmas light set repair technology. Founded in 1996, Ulta-Lit originated as a pioneer in affordable pre-lit Christmas trees. To solve the problem of frequent light outages, Ulta-Lit introduced the LightKeeper Pro in 2004 and in 2012, brought the LED Keeper into the marketplace. In 2016, Ulta-Lit launched its ScentKeeper line of Christmas fragrance items. Based in Glenview, Ill., Ulta-Lit has sold more than six million light set repair tools. For more information, please visit https://www.ultalit.com .

