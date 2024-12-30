The Holidays When Cyber 5 Became Cyber 12: NetElixir Unveils Three Game-Changing Trends from the 2024 Holiday Season

NetElixir Reveals Key E-Commerce Trends Reshaping Retail and What Businesses Must Do in 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetElixir's 2024 holiday e-commerce analysis uncovered three transformative trends that demand immediate attention from retailers. These shifts signal a new era for consumer behavior and digital marketing strategies, pushing businesses to rethink their approaches in 2025.

The Trends That Will Shape Retail in 2025

1. Cyber 5 Becomes Cyber 12: The Era of Extended Sales The traditional Black Friday weekend has stretched into a 12-day promotional window. Black Friday deals now start a week earlier, spreading shopping activity across more days. While this strategy softened sales surges, online revenue still increased by +5% year-over-year (Y/Y).

Key Takeaway for 2025: Retailers must optimize extended sales cycles by pacing promotions, maintaining urgency, and leveraging personalized targeting to drive incremental revenue.

2. AI-Powered Shopping Agents Are Here to Stay AI-driven tools like Perplexity are transforming how consumers shop, blending research and purchasing into one seamless experience. Personalized recommendations and faster decision-making are setting new expectations for e-commerce.

Key Takeaway for 2025: Retailers need to embrace AI integrations to streamline the shopping experience, improve targeting, and offer hyper-personalized product suggestions.

"This marks the dawn of a more seamless blend of experiential advertising and shopping, where AI plays a pivotal role in influencing consumer behavior," said Udayan Bose, CEO of NetElixir. "This trend could fundamentally transform the shopping journey in the years to come."

3. Growth Gaps by Business Size: Small Retailers Struggle While Mid-Sized Players Surge E-commerce sales grew +7% Y/Y overall (Mastercard SpendingPulse), but growth wasn't evenly distributed:

Small businesses (< $10M ) saw a -3% decline , unable to keep up with competitive promotions and advanced strategies.

saw a , unable to keep up with competitive promotions and advanced strategies. Mid-size businesses ($10M–$100M) posted a +8% increase , benefiting from flexible strategies and AI adoption.

posted a , benefiting from flexible strategies and AI adoption. Large businesses (> $100M ) grew by +6% , leveraging scale and strong branding.

grew by , leveraging scale and strong branding. Key Takeaway for 2025: Small businesses must adopt data-driven marketing tools and AI-powered strategies to stay competitive, while mid-sized retailers need to double down on agility and experimentation.

"The contrasting performance underscores the widening gap between small and mid-sized retailers," Bose added. "It highlights the importance of innovation and data-driven decision-making for sustained growth."

Key Outcomes and What Businesses Should Do Next

Extend Promotions Smartly: Spread discounts over multiple weeks but maintain urgency with exclusive offers. Invest in AI: Use AI-powered tools to personalize recommendations and streamline customer journeys. Leverage Data: Focus on customer segmentation to prioritize high-value audiences and reduce waste with tools like LXRInsights . Test and Experiment: Refine campaigns and discover hidden opportunities.

Reflecting on Five Years of Change: Why 2025 Is Different

Consumer behavior has shifted dramatically since 2019. Short-term trends like pandemic-driven surges gave way to longer-term changes—hybrid shopping habits, AI integration, and privacy-first marketing. Today's consumers expect personalization, speed, and convenience, but tomorrow's consumers will demand even more predictive, seamless, and data-driven experiences.

