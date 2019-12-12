The Hollingsworth Companies Constructs High Volume Distribution Facility in Andersonville, TN

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HemaSource, Inc. has leased a newly developed industrial facility, upfitted for high volume distribution utilizing tax incentive financing. The 127,900 sq. ft. class A steel building has the capacity to expand to 172,600 sq. ft. with 32' clear height and 12 dock doors. HemaSource, Inc. is a technology-enabled specialty logistics solution provider and medical supply distributor that partners with ambulatory clinic customers to increase operational excellence in the ordering, usage, delivery and storage of medical products. Their mission is to drive customer operational efficiencies and related cost savings in high volume ambulatory care clinics. HemaSource's patented data analytics software tool and their superior customer service have enabled them to become the preferred disposables provider to the plasma collection market.

David Jones Industrial Park HemaSource, Inc. Facility

"This new, state of the art facility is a strategic move that will expand our distribution capabilities, allow us to better serve our customers, and enable further growth in key markets," HemaSources' President and CEO Tom Jordan stated. "We have had a good experience with The Hollingsworth Team starting up this new operation; it is extremely refreshing to do business this way."

"Anderson County continues to grow on many fronts, and HemaSource will add to the continuing job growth we are experiencing," said Rick Meredith, President of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. "The reason for this is simple. Anderson County is open for business, and the Chamber works assiduously to grow our county. I also want to congratulate my partner in economic development, Tim Thompson, on his continued work with creating jobs and projects for our county. It is a great day in Anderson County!"

There are plans for another facility in David Jones now that this existing building has been leased. Joe Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies stated, "Based on the TIF (tax incentive financing) approved by Anderson County to attract companies, this success validates the need for this type of financing. The Hollingsworth Companies have since prepared the building site with preapproved plans for an additional building project at David Jones Industrial Park. The building is currently planned to be an identical footprint at 126,800 SF and can be customized to specific tenant specifications."

About The Hollingsworth Companies

The Hollingsworth Companies are the largest non-urban Industrial Real Estate developer and construction firm in the southeastern United States with 125 tenants, eighteen million square feet of industrial space, spread over 15 states. The Hollingsworth Companies has facilities located primarily in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about industrial facilities available from The Hollingsworth Companies, contact Tom Mann, Senior Vice President of Industrial Real Estate at 865.457.3701 or tmann@hollingsworthcos.com.

