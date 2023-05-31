The Hollingsworth Companies Continues Industrial Expansion

Construction has begun on two new industrial facilities in Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollingsworth Companies are taking advantage of the recent dry weather to start the construction of two new speculatively complete industrial buildings in Davie County, North Carolina. Both of these facilities are being built for long term lease by light manufacturing or distribution companies in the SouthPoint Industrial Park, North Carolina.

Expansion Groundbreaking SouthPoint Industrial Building

These new facilities will be constructed at 130,492 SF and 152,241 SF respectively to expand the park to a total of 12 single tenant industrial buildings. With 40 years of project experience from Virginia to Mississippi, The Hollingsworth Companies have completed Build to Suit and "Spec" industrial building projects in multiple tertiary markets throughout the Southeastern United States.

The Hollingsworth Companies have been a long-time partner of the Mocksville community with the introduction of the area's first industrial park in 1997. "I would like to thank the community for being willing to invest time, effort, and money into being a true partner and for their willingness to support us with the development of the SouthPoint Business Park," Mr. Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies stated.

Terry Bralley, President of the Davie County Economic Development Commission added "The partnership with The Hollingsworth Companies and our community has led the way to attracting and growing new businesses and creating jobs in our county for decades. Joe Hollingsworth showed us the way to better prepare our community in providing industrial product that companies need."

SouthPoint Industrial Park is located adjacent to I-40 between I-85 and I-77. This location is ideally suited for manufacturing and distribution companies that support Charlotte, Winston Salem, and Greensboro MSA's. The Charlotte MSA has seen strong growth with defense-related industries with four of the nation's top ten defense contractors locating facilities in the area as well as a strong market for distribution companies located along the I-85 corridor. Greensboro has well established manufacturers in chemicals (pharmaceuticals), transportation equipment, machinery, and fabricated metals. While the Winston Salem area sees continued expansion in Apparel, Aerospace, and Construction Equipment manufacturing.

About The Hollingsworth Companies

The Hollingsworth Companies is the largest non-urban Industrial Real Estate developer and construction firm in the southeastern United States with 125 tenants, eighteen million square feet of industrial space, spread over 15 states. The Hollingsworth Companies have facilities located in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about The Hollingsworth Companies, contact, Tom Mann, Senior Vice President of Industrial Real Estate, at 865.457.3701, [email protected].

