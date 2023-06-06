The Hollingsworth Companies Continues Industrial Expansion

Construction is nearing completion on the first of three new industrial facilities in Loudon, TN

LOUDON, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollingsworth Companies have continued their expansion throughout the Southeastern United States with three new industrial buildings in Huntington Industrial Park, Loudon, TN. Two facilities were started as speculatively completed buildings and a third was started as a Build to Suit project. Two of the three facilities have been pre-leased by long-term tenants and the third is getting strong activity as it is nearly completed.

These industrial facilities are being constructed as 130,424 SF, 195,360 SF, and 194,400 SF; all with the ability to further expand. The park has two additional sites available for Build to Suit projects of 130,000 to 400,000 SF. With 40 years of industrial development experience from Virginia to Mississippi, The Hollingsworth Companies have completed Build to Suit and "Spec" industrial building projects in multiple tertiary markets throughout the Southeastern United States.

"Loudon, TN is a great location for manufacturing and distribution projects as it is well located along I-75 and I-40 in the Knoxville, TN MSA," Mr. Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies stated. "Centrally located along the eastern United States, and close proximity to multiple colleges and trade schools provides this area of the country with a well-educated work force. Also, Tennessee has no income tax and is a right to work state which helps to provide a very cost competitive workforce."

Jack Qualls, Director, Loudon County Economic Development Agency added "Economic Development is most successful when there is a strong public/private partnership to attract new business to a community. The success of Huntington Industrial Park is a good example of local government and private industry working together to grow our local tax base and bring skilled, high paying jobs to the community. Hollingsworth believed in our community when others did not. Without readily available industrial buildings in today's fast paced environment, communities do not have the ability to quickly support future jobs.

The Huntington Industrial Park is located adjacent to I-75 and I-40. This location is ideally suited for manufacturing and distribution companies that can quickly support Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga in Tennessee. This corridor supports automotive manufacturing throughout the southeast to include Volkswagen, Nissan, Toyota, General Motors, BMW, Hyundai, and Kia.

