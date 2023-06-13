The Hollingsworth Companies Continues Industrial Expansion

Hollingsworth Companies

13 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

SouthPoint Business Park, Huntsville, AL is fully leased

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollingsworth Companies continue the expansion of their industrial portfolio throughout the Southeastern United States with the recent completion of a 108,960 SF facility and the lease and expansion of a 174,000 SF facility to 195,000 SF. The SouthPoint Business Park, Huntsville has grown to 12 buildings with over 2,000,000 SF under roof. Tenants in the park include automotive suppliers, defense contractors, building materials, marine and beverage distribution.

"Having a balanced mix of industries in the park has provided a great deal of stability to the labor market in the region," stated Brooks Kracke, President and CEO of the North Alabama Industrial Development Association. Mr. Kracke further mentioned, "This park mirrors the regional growth we have seen over the last ten years that have included major projects by Defense Contractors, Automotive Suppliers, and numerous support industries that have fueled the record growth of the entire North Alabama region."

Joe Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies stated, "We are very bullish on the North Alabama market. We have successfully grown our business on the belief that American manufacturing will continue to prosper, and the Southeastern United States will lead this growth." He went on to say, "I would like to thank the community for being willing to invest time, effort, and money into being a true partner in making this park successful. It is my belief that the next 10 years will be the best economic period of our lives," Hollingsworth said.

The SouthPoint Industrial Park, Alabama is located adjacent to both the I-65 and 1-565. This location provides excellent access to markets from Nashville TN and Louisville KY to the north and Birmingham and Montgomery AL to the south. This corridor is highly favored by companies that serve the Southern Automotive market.

North Alabama is home to the Army Contracting Command, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the Missile and Space Intelligence Center. Recently opened manufacturing sites include Mazda/Toyota, Polaris, GE Aviation, Dynetics, Blue Origin, and Space X. The surrounding area is well postured for advanced manufacturing growth and distribution with a population of almost 700,000 that includes a well seasoned, high tech work force.

About The Hollingsworth Companies
The Hollingsworth Companies is the largest non-urban Industrial Real Estate developer and construction firm in the Southeastern United States with 125 tenants, 18 million square feet of industrial space, spread over 17 states. The Hollingsworth Companies has facilities located in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about The Hollingsworth Companies, contact Tom Mann, Senior Vice President of Industrial Real Estate, at 865.457.3701, tmann@hollingsworthcos.com.

