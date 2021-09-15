The Hollywood Climate Summit Returns with an All-Star Line Up with a 4-Day hybrid event Calling for a Collective Effort to Address the Climate Crisis

Presented by Netflix and NYU Los Angeles, the Hollywood Climate Summit will also include programming sponsored by the NRDC, Sierra Club, Wild Elements Foundation, The Center For Cultural Power, Green Production Guide/PGA Green, Scriptation, British Film Commission, WithOthers, Can You Hear Us?, and EarthJustice. Programming talent highlights include Rosario Dawson (Actor, Producer, Activist), Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Emma Stewart Ph.D . (Netflix's Sustainability Officer), Richa Moorjani (Actor, Activist), Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky (Actor, Comedian, Rapper), Leah Thomas (Activist, Author, founder of Intersectional Environmentalist), Jeff Orlowski (Director, The Social Dilemma & Founder of Exposure Labs), Niclas Svenningsen (Manager for the Global Climate Action, UNFCCC) Sigrid (Singer/Songwriter), and many more.

The Hollywood Climate Summit is an annual gathering of the entertainment community to address the current climate crisis. Produced by the social impact agency YEA! Impact , the programming is developed in collaboration with the agency's fiscally sponsored coalition, Young Entertainment Activists , and its founding Jr. Board, which consists of 40 young Hollywood leaders and changemakers. This year's Summit calls for a unified, collective effort from the industry to make commitments and take specific actions on urgent environmental priorities. Attendees will gain the knowledge and resources to advocate for sustainable practices within their companies, develop climate stories and campaigns, as well as schedule one-on-one meetings within the virtual conference platform, Hopin.

The programming line up includes workshops, panel discussions and virtual fairs. Highlights:

" Hollywood's Footprint Workshop ''. Working Hollywood professionals, sustainability practitioners, and frontline organizers gather for an "educational strike." The session will open with actor/activist Rosario Dawson and activist/artist and co-founder and President of The Center For Cultural Power Favianna Rodriguez , and features rapper and comedian, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky , Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Emma Stewart Ph.D. (Netflix's Sustainability Officer), and Climate Scientist Katharine Hayhoe . Followed by a role playing virtual game Future or No Future? , co-presented by Climate Interactive and Zena Harris President, Green Spark Group.

" sponsored by Sierra Club and The Center for Cultural Power, featuring panelists , founder of @intersectionalenvironmentalist, , environmentalist and star of , TikTok influencer @tofology intersectional environmentalist and drag queen @pattiegonia, , environmental educator @queerbrownvegan. Moderated by political and social impact consultant . "Centering the Land + Creating the Future" : Spotlighting how Indigenous methodologies can reframe the narrative and illuminate a path towards climate justice and a brighter future. This conversation features Allie Young , founder of Protect The Sacred, Jade Begay , Climate Justice Campaign Director at NDN Collective, and Mark Tilsen , Oklala Lakota Poet Educator. Q&A with TV writer Maya Dittloff ( Dark Winds ) on Land Based Storytelling + Methodologies to follow.

About YEA! Impact:

YEA! Impact specializes in grassroots marketing and impact production for TV/Film campaigns, events, and mission-aligned organizations. The company is the parent organization for Young Entertainment Activists, a fiscally sponsored coalition serving as a hub for activism in Hollywood.

About Young Entertainment Activists:

Young Entertainment Activists is a community of 4 thousand+ young Hollywood professionals working to leverage their positions and platforms for social impact. Currently, their Jr. Executive Board has 40 professionals and activists who support the coalition in strategic planning, marketing, programming, and outreach. For more information on how to get involved, visit youngentertainmentactivists.com.

