The Holy Land Tour with Pastor Chris: A Major Success for the Christ Embassy Church

Hundreds of the Pastor's followers joined him on this spiritual visit to Israel and Jordan. Each day on the itinerary was filled with sightseeing of holy places, to both Christians and Jews. The tour followed the journey Christ took in the Bible and scripture, allowing participants to walk in His footsteps and learn from His glory.

LoveWorld incorporations were overwhelmed by the warm welcoming they got from the Jewish Land. Jews and Christians alike were delighted for the visit of Pastor Chris, highlighting the close connection Evangelicals have to the Holy Land and its people.

The visit coincided with two monumental events for the state of Israel. The first is the marking of the 70th year of Independence for the Jewish Land. The second event was the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

Earlier this year the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, announced his intentions of moving the Embassy. The move aimed to signal to the international community that the US stands behind and recognizes the Holy City, Jerusalem, as the capital of the Jewish Land, Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a celebratory reception in honor of the move. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was personally invited to the event. The Pastor received a warm welcome and was embraced by members of government as well as a variety of Jewish individuals. The hosts were eager to welcome the world-renowned Evangelist Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his entourage managed to visit numerous sites during the eight-day visit, including Caesarea, the Sea of Galilee, Abu Gosh, Mount Hertzel, and the Tomb of Lazareth. Additionally, one group was provided with the opportunity to visit holy sites in Jordan, witnessing the diversity of the Holy Land. Participants and local observers were also able to see Pastor Chris Oyakhilome minister many times throughout the trip. They testified that ministrations were "filled with gospel and glory, bringing all those involved closer to the Lord."

The trip offered a lot of opportunities to the attendees and was designed to create a memorable experience. Selected moments from the 2018 Holy Land Tour are available at https://bit.ly/2I6BcRX and more information can be obtained from the blog: https://bit.ly/2rbI7UJ

KingsChat application offers selected photos from the trip as well.

