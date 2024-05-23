The Home Depot and Instacart Announce Nationwide Partnership to Offer Same-Day Delivery

The world's largest home improvement retailer now offers delivery in as fast as an hour

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA , May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced a nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from nearly 2000 store locations. Customers can now order a wide range of home improvement items on Instacart's platform – from garden essentials and building supplies to light fixtures– and have them rapidly delivered directly to their doorstep.

The Home Depot is focused on improving the interconnected shopping experience for its customers and following a successful pilot with Instacart earlier this year, is expanding the partnership nationwide. The service also includes Instacart's Big & Bulky fulfillment solution , which ensures same-day and scheduled deliveries for heavy items up to 60 pounds, such as grills, ladders, large boxes, and more.

"Our brick-and-mortar stores are foundational to The Home Depot, and expanding our e-commerce capabilities is a key part of our ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless interconnected experience," said The Home Depot's Jordan Broggi, President - Online. "By supplementing our existing same-day and next-day delivery options on homedepot.com with Instacart's fast and convenient shopper experience, we're increasing flexibility for our customers to meet them no matter how they choose to shop."

"We're excited to broaden our partnership with The Home Depot, further extending our selection beyond grocery while boosting their e-commerce capabilities," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "As a marketplace and delivery partner to The Home Depot, our partnership simplifies access to essential home improvement products, ranging from household appliances like microwaves and vacuums to everyday products like cleaning supplies or gardening tools, allowing The Home Depot to serve their customers more effectively with delivery in as fast as an hour."

To begin shopping from The Home Depot for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers nationwide can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/the-home-depot/storefront or select The Home Depot storefront on the Instacart App.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company operated a total of 2,337 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

