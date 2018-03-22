The Home Depot and Pinterest to Expand "Shop the Look" with More Than 100,000 Décor Products

The visual search expansion builds on the previous innovation between the platform and retailer.

Earlier this year, The Home Depot launched a video campaign, "Built In Pins," to illustrate the DIYer's hard work behind the inspirational images commonly found on Pinterest. In the compact Pin format, the Pins show the before, during and after of a home improvement project – from ripping up carpet, to painting and installing new flooring, to finishing out the room with furniture and décor. The Pins feature how-to guides and tip-sheets for the projects shown and are fully shoppable.

The expansion of the retailer's partnership with Pinterest complements The Home Depot's growing online catalog of home and interior décor products, including a recent acquisition of The Company Store to broaden capabilities in textile development and sourcing.

