The Home Depot Announces 2024 Innovation Awards Winners

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot announced the winners of its annual Innovation Awards, recognizing products that have transformed the home improvement landscape. This year's winners represent a cross-category array of innovations that have provided unparalleled benefits to both Pro and DIY customers.

The winners of the 2024 Innovation Awards include:

Overall Award Winner: Starlink Standard Kit revolutionizes home connectivity by providing customers with high-speed, low-latency internet access in remote locations. The easy-to-install kits have everything needed to get online in minutes.

First Runner Up: Milwaukee FORGE Batteries and Super Charger saves time on the jobsite by combining unmatched power, rapid charging and long battery life. The technology in the FORGE line cuts down on batteries needed for a project saving Pros both time and money.

Second Runner Up: Wago Leverlock Connectors streamline the wire installation process by creating a seamless wire seal that can be installed with one hand. Wago lever nuts keep installers safe while helping them get the job done in less time.

"Our customers know they can expect The Home Depot to offer quality and cutting-edge products that help them get their jobs done," said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot. "We are proud of the innovation and partnership that our suppliers bring to the home improvement industry, and the value we're able to offer our DIY and Pro customers."

In addition to the top award-winners, the following products received honorable mentions for the benefits they bring to Home Depot customers:

Feit White Filament LED Bulbs help create a timeless look by blending into any decor with lower profile white filaments.

help create a timeless look by blending into any decor with lower profile white filaments. Fluidmaster 2" & 3" Super Flapper and Kit takes the guesswork out on which toilet flapper to buy, since it can be used to replace a 2" or 3" flapper.

takes the guesswork out on which toilet flapper to buy, since it can be used to replace a 2" or 3" flapper. Glacier Bay Marcie Single Handle Integrated Pull Down Touchless Kitchen Faucet modernizes the kitchen sink with intuitive sensor technologies.

modernizes the kitchen sink with intuitive sensor technologies. Glacier Bay Turbo Grind Garbage Disposals optimizes the space under the sink without sacrificing the torque or power needed to grind most food waste.

optimizes the space under the sink without sacrificing the torque or power needed to grind most food waste. Henry Roof Guard Enhanced Acrylic Roof Coating protects roofs better than standard acrylic reflective roof coatings with superior film strength, weather protection, solar reflectivity and durability.

protects roofs better than standard acrylic reflective roof coatings with superior film strength, weather protection, solar reflectivity and durability. Krosswood Doors Ready-to-Assemble Doors update the interior of any home with 100-unique door designs that ship quickly and are easy to assemble.

update the interior of any home with 100-unique door designs that ship quickly and are easy to assemble. Milwaukee M18 FUEL Outdoor Power Tools upgrade the pro landscaper's trailer with a full line of professional grade outdoor tools that can tackle the toughest tasks on the job site.

upgrade the pro landscaper's trailer with a full line of professional grade outdoor tools that can tackle the toughest tasks on the job site. Ryobi Lithium Power Scrubber provides an efficient powerful clean in a compact size allowing homeowners to tackle the toughest cleaning jobs including wet areas like showers and sinks.

provides an efficient powerful clean in a compact size allowing homeowners to tackle the toughest cleaning jobs including wet areas like showers and sinks. Scrub Daddy BBQ Tool makes cleaning the toughest grill grate grime a breeze using the power of steam and stainless-steel ArmorTec® mesh.

makes cleaning the toughest grill grate grime a breeze using the power of steam and stainless-steel ArmorTec® mesh. Vigoro Watering Drip Kit waters plants at root level providing up to 40% water savings, minimizing leaks and reducing erosion and water run-off.

In addition to highlighting the most innovative products, The Home Depot also honored Pratt Industries as Environmental Partner of the Year, Echo as Interconnected Partner of the Year, and Whirlpool as Marketing Partner of the Year.

Outstanding supplier partners in each merchandising category were also recognized as Partner of the Year:

Appliances : GE

: GE Bath : Bemis

: Bemis Building Materials : Henry

: Henry Electrical : Leviton

: Leviton Flooring : Columbia Aluminum Products

: Columbia Aluminum Products Hardware : Hillman

: Hillman Kitchen : American Woodmark

: American Woodmark Lighting : King of Fans

: King of Fans Lumber : Arauco

: Arauco Millwork : Orepac

: Orepac Outdoor Living & Cleaning : Libman

: Libman Outdoor Garden : Seasonal Visions (SVI)

: Seasonal Visions (SVI) Paint : Henkel

: Henkel Plumbing : Ashland Water Group

: Ashland Water Group Power Tools : TTI/Ryobi

: TTI/Ryobi Storage: Kreate

The Home Depot's 2024 Innovation Award winning products are available in stores and online now. For more information, visit https://www.homedepot.com/c/Innovation_award.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,340 retail stores and over 760 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot