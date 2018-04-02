Linnartz is executive vice president and global chief commercial officer of Marriott International, the world's largest hospitality company, where she oversees consumer interaction with some of the world's most recognized hotel brands. Linnartz is responsible for all aspects of brand management, sales, marketing, revenue management, digital, distribution, consumer insights and innovation, as well as information technology worldwide.

"Stephanie's customer experience expertise will be a tremendous asset as we enhance our One Home Depot customer experience," said Craig Menear, The Home Depot chairman, CEO and president.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,284 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2017, The Home Depot had sales of $100.9 billion and earnings of $8.6 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-announces-the-nomination-of-stephanie-linnartz-for-election-to-its-board-of-directors-at-annual-meeting-300622918.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

Related Links

http://www.homedepot.com

