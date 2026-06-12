THE HOME DEPOT DONATES $250,000 TO SUPPORT YOUTH PROGRAMS ACROSS GREATER LOS ANGELES AHEAD OF U.S. MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM'S WORLD CUP OPENER

Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America will support soccer programming, workforce development and other initiatives serving youth across Southern California

ATLANTA, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. Men's National Team begins its FIFA World Cup 26™ journey in Los Angeles, The Home Depot is marking the moment with a $250,000 donation to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America across the greater Los Angeles region.

The investment will support a range of initiatives serving local youth, including soccer programming, workforce development opportunities and other community-based Club programs across Southern California.

As a strategic partner of U.S. Soccer and supporter of the sport's continued growth in the United States, The Home Depot is helping create greater access and opportunity for the next generation of players, fans and communities connected to the game.

"With the world watching as the U.S. Men's National Team kicks off its World Cup journey in Los Angeles, we're proud to invest in the communities that make the game so meaningful," said Allison Kolber, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at The Home Depot. "This donation is about helping young people across greater Los Angeles access opportunities, build connections and be part of the excitement surrounding this historic moment for soccer in North America."

The initiative reflects The Home Depot's broader commitment to supporting communities connected to the tournament and celebrating the impact soccer can have both on and off the field.

"We are proud to work with great partners like The Home Depot, who share our belief that everyone, everywhere should feel like they belong in soccer. By growing the game, expanding access and harnessing soccer as a force for good, we can ensure the legacy of this historic moment reaches communities across greater Los Angeles and inspires the next generation for years to come," said Lex Chalat, Executive Director of Soccer Forward Foundation, U.S. Soccer's social impact arm.

"As excitement builds around the game, this investment will help more young people benefit from sports in their communities," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We're proud to work with The Home Depot to expand access to soccer, while supporting workforce readiness and youth development efforts that help young people build confidence, develop life skills and reach their full potential."

Content tied to the donation and community initiative will roll out across owned and social channels throughout the tournament, with additional programming planned this summer.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company operated a total of 2,361 retail stores and over 1,280 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT U.S. SOCCER

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition is to ignite a national passion for the game and elevate its power to unite, inspire, and uplift. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused on three areas: U.S. Soccer Everywhere, making soccer the #1 played sport in every community in America; U.S. Soccer is Yours, ensuring everyone feels ownership of soccer's future in the U.S., and U.S. Soccer Success, winning major tournaments, including World Cups. Together, the future of the game is ours to build. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

ABOUT SOCCER FORWARD

The Soccer Forward Foundation is a key driver in U.S. Soccer's overall vision that soccer is a force for good. Operating with the belief that soccer contributes to healthier and more connected, equitable communities, Soccer Forward supports U.S. Soccer's efforts to expand access to the sport, helping the game reach more people and create lasting change. Soccer Forward focuses on enabling and equipping people, places and programs to grow the game in communities across America and on delivering cutting-edge research, training, and guidelines to prove soccer's contribution to health outcomes in communities. In addition, it will develop standards and provide business and technical support to build the ecosystem for the women's game across the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/soccer-forward.

SOURCE The Home Depot