The Home Depot to Advance Customer Experience Using Rilla's AI-Powered Coaching

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rilla, the leading AI-powered platform for field team performance, today announced it will bring its real-time coaching tools to The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer. These artificial intelligence tools will enable The Home Depot's service and sales professionals across the country to coach and develop their teams more effectively by identifying patterns in communication and service delivery. The collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to delivering consistent, exceptional service to customers—while embracing cutting-edge technology to support frontline teams.

"The Home Depot is a company known for its service excellence and operational scale," said Sebastian Jimenez, CEO of Rilla. "We're thrilled to partner with them to help equip their teams with tools that enhance performance and support the high standard of care they deliver to millions of customers."

Rilla's platform has seen rapid adoption among leading brands in home services, retail, and manufacturing—reflecting growing demand for AI solutions that improve frontline execution and operational excellence. Rather than relying on manual observation or delayed feedback, Rilla's AI platform helps organizations understand how service is delivered across teams—surfacing insights that allow leaders to reinforce best practices, scale coaching, and improve team performance.

The partnership underscores The Home Depot's focus on innovation and delivering high-quality service at scale—ensuring that no matter where or how customers interact with their teams, they receive the same level of professionalism, attentiveness, and expertise.

About Rilla

Rilla is the leading AI platform for field teams. Built to support sales and service professionals, Rilla helps organizations scale coaching and performance development by analyzing communication trends and surfacing actionable insights—enabling better, more consistent execution in the field.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,353 retail stores and over 800 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

