The Home Depot to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on May 15

ATLANTA, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 15, at 9 a.m. ET.

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on May 15.