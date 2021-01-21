The Home Design and Remodeling Show is Boosting Success for Local Home Improvement Brands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Design and Remodeling Show is producing results for local home improvement companies, such as Belamo Design and Velum Design, with generating leads, increasing sales, and branding recognition from the exposure of its Show and advertising campaigns. The Show features exhibitors from all facets of the home design industry, from custom kitchens, to impact windows, to furnishings, to backyard design, and home automation.

Belamo Design started out four years ago selling their luxury products without a showroom or real form of advertising. The positioning by the design-centric media organization that is the Home Show Management Corporation has been a factor in the growth of Belamo Design. The brand has recently expanded to their first retail showroom location with over 5,000 square feet in Boca Raton, and more locations coming soon.

Tom Keersmaecker, Sales Manager at Belamo Design, attributes the Home Show Management Corp. as an instrumental component to the strong foundation of his company.

"The Home Show has been instrumental to our launch and success as we have participated in every event since we opened our doors", said Keersmaecker. "This platform helped us to make our brand more recognized, directly connect with the right clientele, conduct sales right at the shows and in the months following".

The Home Design and Remodeling Show attracts tens of thousands of attendees who come to experience product demonstrations, discussion panels and a showcase of the most cutting-edge trends in the home design industry.

In addition to the annual Home Show, the Home Show Management Corporation issues a quarterly Home Design magazine as well as partnering with local media outlets like the Miami Herald, Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, iHeart Radio, NBC, Telemundo and many more through their curated media campaigns. This gives participants a unique opportunity to have strategic marketing efforts employed on their behalf, not only positioning brands as industry leaders and experts, but also driving traffic and ensuring resonating impressions.

Rustam Junusov, CEO of Velum Design, started his business in Europe, but decided to move his business to the United States in 2016 because of the market opportunities.

"I had no friends or business relationships here," said Junusov. "The Home Design and Remodeling Show gave us an opportunity to meet new people and clients; I am extremely grateful for it and definitely recommend working with Adam Kayce [President of Home Shows] and his team!"

About the Home Show Management Corporation :

For more than 40 years, Home Show Management Corp. has been bringing together industry-leading professionals from the entire spectrum of home renovation products and services in South Florida. With home renovation shows in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach every year, the Home Show always features the latest trends and brands in the home improvement industry. Due to its regular interactions with the local market, Home Show Management Corp has established strong relationships with many of the best companies in the area to allow home improvement events to consistently meet impressive standards in terms of quality and size. Learn more at https://homeshows.net/.

