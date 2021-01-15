The Home Design and Remodeling Show Pivots to Digital Media Amidst Pandemic

For over 40 years, the Home Design and Remodeling Show has been South Florida's largest and most trusted destination for everything home design and home improvement. 2020 was set to be an exciting year with the expansion of the Palm Beach Home Design and Remodeling Show set to take place in May. However, two weeks before the first Miami show in March of 2020, COVID-19 forced the postponement of all of events until 2021.

When the pandemic caused hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on production, advertising and ensuring success to go to waste, Adam Kayce, President of the Home Design and Remodeling Show decided to face these tough times head on and innovate the entire business to expand his reach and become the year-round destination that South Florida has always needed.

"We have been forced to innovate and reimagine what our business is in order to continue to be that reliable home design and home improvement resource for South Florida," said Kayce. "Our goal is to make home improvement and home design more approachable in ways that motivate others to be able to learn the information that they should know when going into projects - such as how to hire a contractor, what questions to know to ask, how to maximize budgets and what is available to them here in South Florida, directly from the experts."

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced consumers and organizations alike to conduct business endeavors virtually, and the Home Design and Remodeling Show is no exception. Now no longer just an event, but rather a platform where homeowners and industry trendsetters can unite. Homeowners and industry leaders can find the latest tips, trends, information and inspiration not only right here in South Florida, but also in one virtual location.

Home Show Management Corporation's media mindset has launched Shop The Pros, the online resource for homeowners and industry trendsetters to find inspiration and connect with the top businesses for home improvement. Users now have the opportunity to shop the site, year-round and find products and services to make a house a home.

In addition to Shop The Pros, the Home Design digital magazine supports more industry spotlights and features discussing experiences, inspiration, and tips for achieving a better home lifestyle. Homeowners can now learn directly from the experts and gather the necessary information needed before hiring a professional or selecting product by watching and listening to Home Design's produced video and podcast content. Home Shows is also bringing the home experience full circle as they celebrate the top real estate listings, professionals, developments, and editorial pertaining to local real estate market.

