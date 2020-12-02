The Home Edit and the Flavor Maker App by McCormick Partner to Organize Physical and Digital Pantries

"As organizers, we're all about finding more ways to provide efficiency in our routines. The Flavor Maker App is such a genius idea. We're looking forward to showing people that organization and cooking definitely go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to spices," Joanna Teplin said.

Combined with Joanna and Clea's organizing know-how, anyone can scan and digitize their pantry items into the Flavor Maker App by McCormick to simplify meal prep. With everything all in one place, users instantly have access to thousands of curated, easy-to-follow recipes based on available ingredients. The app also offers a ready-made shopping list, how-to videos, tips and hacks for cooking and baking, and product information. Cooks of any level can explore new flavors so they can rediscover, refresh, and remember to use all those essential spices in their pantries.

As Clea Shearer said, "I love that the Flavor Maker App by McCormick bridges the gap between traditional and digital organizing. Being able to take a quick inventory of my pantry while in the grocery store has been a real game-changer in my routine. Plus, who doesn't love finding new ways to use their spices? The app has taken a lot of stress out of cooking, which I never thought was possible."

In their exclusive video on the app, Clea and Joanna organize a pantry full of spices, scan and add spices to their digital pantries, and share pro-tips as they go. With their ingredients in order, they bake a custom recipe: The Home Edit's Easy Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting, created with help from the McCormick Kitchens. This holiday-themed dessert is simple enough for anyone to make, with decorating options and a vegan version for Joanna.

"We're thrilled to have The Home Edit featured on our Flavor Maker App. With their special organizational tips and tricks and our easy tools, everyone can conquer the holiday season with a kitchen that's ready-to-go," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick. "Whether you're most at home in the kitchen or a novice cook, we could all use a little organization and more baking and cooking inspiration."

Fans who download the app (free on iOS and Android) and watch the exclusive video will find a holiday promo code for a discount on select The Home Edit products and services available on The Home Edit's website, valid through December 23, 2020. The Home Edit is encouraging everyone to discover the Flavor Maker App by McCormick, just like they did. Follow #FlavorMakerApp, #TheHomeEdit, #SpicedUpOrganization, @McCormickSpice, and @thehomeedit for more organizing and holiday ideas.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including ecommerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Home Edit

Clea and Joanna are both California transplants, currently living in Nashville. Brought together by a mutual friend, it was friendship at first text, and business partnership immediately thereafter. The goal in starting The Home Edit was to reinvent traditional organizing, and merge it with design and interior styling. While every project is rooted in functional systems that can be maintained for the long term, there is just as much emphasis placed on transforming the space visually and adding their signature stylized aesthetic.

