The Home for the Little Wanderers Provides Notice of a Data Security Incident

BRIGHTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home for the Little Wanderers ("The Home") is providing notice of a recent data security event.

On or about December 28, 2020, The Home became aware of usual activity within an employee's email account. In response, The Home launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that certain email accounts were impacted between November 10, 2020 and December 31, 2020; however, the forensic investigation was unable to determine whether any emails and/or attachments were viewed. The Home, in an abundance of caution, began an extensive review of the email accounts to determine whether they contained any personal information and if so, to whom the information relates. This review is ongoing. While the review is ongoing, The Home anticipates information related to individuals will be present within the email accounts and wanted to provide notice of the event while the review is ongoing

On February 26, 2021, The Home began mailing notice letters to affected individuals for whom it has address information and will continue mailing to impacted individuals as more are identified. The notice encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution. The notice also provide additional information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

As part of The Home's ongoing commitment to the security of information in its care, The Home is working to review its existing policies and procedures and is evaluating additional measures and safeguards to protect against this type of incident in the future.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call (855) 907-5013 for additional information starting on March 1, 2021. More information about this event can be found at www.thehome.org.

SOURCE The Home for the Little Wanderers

