The Home Gallery Offers Attainable Housing Options Through the MH Advantage

The Home Gallery offers the Fannie Mae MH Advantage, allowing consumers to buy the home they want without breaking the bank.

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Gallery offers buyers the opportunity to build their dream homes with the most attainable financing options through the Fannie Mae MH Advantage.

The MH Advantage is a mortgage loan for a new generation of manufactured homes. MH Advantage eligible factory-built homes provide an option for consumers looking for a home that meets the architectural standards of a stick-built home but at a much more attainable price point.

The Caribou

"The Home Gallery offers certain lines of our factory-built homes, including the traditional and modern lines, that offer the Fannie Mae MH Advantage financing option," said Or Michaelo, CEO and Founder of The Home Gallery and ORBIT Homes. "Our financing gives buyers an option of 3% down (depending on credit scores) with a traditional 30-year fixed rate, which is still cheaper than renting in most markets. The Home Gallery also offers financing options for their contemporary lines, where consumers will put 20% down (depending on credit scores) for a fixed number of years. Consumers have the flexibility to choose from each line and model to find the financing option that works best for them."

The process for qualified buyers to obtain options under the MH Advantage is as simple as ever. Buyers can partner with The Home Gallery to select and customize your perfect MH Advantage factory-built home. Next, buyers will work with a lender who will ensure they qualify for the MH Advantage depending on credit scores and other factors, then decide whether they need the loan for both the home and property or just the home itself. Once approved, the home is factory-built in a climate-controlled environment and then gets delivered and installed on your property. It's that easy.

The benefit of choosing The Home Gallery as your retailer of choice is that it challenges the status quo of the typical manufactured home builder. Michaelo coined the phrase 'factory-built' homes because the homes are built with the highest federal building codes, meaning you can buy from The Home Gallery line of houses and place them anywhere in the State of California with peace of mind that they will comply with any city or county building codes because he believes Home is where you place it™.

To experience The Home Gallery, please visit thehomegallery.com .

About The Home Gallery

The Homes Gallery is a curated collection of the premier brands in 'factory-built' homes. Its website features an array of factory-built homes, from traditional floor plans to cross-mod and contemporary models, with an extensive price range for modest budgets and luxury options. All models in The Home Gallery line are built to the highest federal building codes and are ready to place in any zoning. For the eco-conscious buyer, each home comes solar panel ready, and for each home built in the factory, The Home Gallery buys carbon credits that go towards planting more trees to offset the environmental impact. With the assistance of an agent and their virtual and augmented reality portal, customers can create and choose customized finishes for their homes with design elements such as patios, pools, or even hand-picked furniture for specific floor plans. To experience it for yourself, visit thehomegallery.com .

Media Contact: Taylor Murray

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 281-692-8700

SOURCE The Home Gallery