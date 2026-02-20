The Home Repair Industry Is Finally Going Digital -- And This Startup Wants To Lead The Transformation

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the U.S. home repair and improvement industry — worth nearly $500 billion annually, according to Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies — has lagged behind other consumer sectors in digital adoption. Highly fragmented and largely offline, the market still relies on phone calls, slow estimates, uncertain availability and trust built primarily through word of mouth. But according to Houser, an Orlando-based home services technology company, that long-standing model is beginning to break down.

As artificial intelligence, automation and on-demand expectations reshape consumer behavior, home services are entering what may be their most significant transformation yet. By 2026, installations, repairs and maintenance are expected to reach new levels of speed, predictability and transparency — standards once associated mainly with e-commerce and mobility platforms. That shift is where Houser aims to compete.

Launched in 2023 by aerospace engineer Felipe Rossi, the proptech company uses a proprietary AI-powered platform to connect homeowners with certified, licensed service professionals. The technology generates quotes in under 10 seconds, schedules service execution and manages payments through an escrow system. The platform also offers financing options — a relatively new capability within the U.S. home services sector.

According to Rossi, several forces are accelerating the transition toward a more digital market: a growing shortage of skilled labor, increasingly severe weather events, rising consumer expectations and the rapid advancement of AI capable of managing complex, real-world scenarios.

"Speed is no longer a competitive advantage — it's the baseline," says Rossi, CEO of Houser. "Consumers expect instant answers, transparent pricing and confidence in who they're letting into their homes."

The urgency behind this shift is reinforced by workforce constraints: more than 80% of construction firms report difficulty finding qualified labor, according to the National Association of Home Builders, creating additional pressure for technology-driven efficiency across the sector. And if professional contractors are struggling to secure talent, the challenge for the average American homeowner is even greater.

"As end-to-end digital journeys replace phone calls and paperwork, home services are finally aligning with modern consumer expectations. And once that standard is set, there's no going back," Rossi says.

