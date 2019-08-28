The Home That Helped Create The Historic Town Of Davidsonville, Maryland, Is For Sale

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- History flows throughout this Davidsonville home, from Thomas Talbott's signature written in the wood above the fireplace in 1855, to the wooden floors and trim dating back to 1855. The rich wooden staircase is a focal point of the front of the home while the oriel window with seating for two beckons for a private moment between couples.

This historic property is 844 W. Central Avenue in Davidsonville, also referred to as "Talbott's Lot" by the Maryland Historical Trust & the Historic Properties of Anne Arundel County - identified and catalogued as Anne Arundel County Historic Property-AA0858. In 1992, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Still boasting its original wood floors; rich, dark masculine staircase with intricate detail; a ceiling made of "beaded train car siding"; two original fireplaces, one of which was personally signed by Thomas Talbott in 1855; a built-in wooden corner cabinet in the dining room; a kitchen ceiling of wood beams that were circular sawn; and kitchen cabinets that are dove-tailed together, the owners have made every effort to preserve the historic value of this property.

In 1987, the "Maryland Historical Trust" sent their "Historic Survey Team" to study the house in detail, at which time they completed the "State's Historic Site Inventory Form" and the property was placed on record with the "Maryland Historical Trust".

Directly outside in the side yard, the brick patio sits under the old sycamore tree and huge wisteria vine that wrapped itself around the sycamore tree more than a century ago, the two have learned to co-exist and have now become one.

"Visiting this property is both an experience as well as a walk back in time," said listing agent David Reecher of Fathom Realty. Located in the heart of Davidsonville's Historic District, the house sits on 1.67 acres, has over 2700 sq. ft. of indoor living space, 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The property is in excellent, move-in condition, and is being offered for sale for $675,000.

