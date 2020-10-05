The HON Company Introduces Mav™, A Stylish Single Lounge Chair To Complement And Support All Zones Of The Workplace

With a common shell platform that allows for variable backs, seats and base options, the Mav™ collection's customization offerings extend the product aesthetic to invigorate a wide range of interior spaces and workstations. Plus, this beautifully upholstered chair comes in dozens of patterns and colors that are durable and easy to clean.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Mav™ as a creative, contemporary and stylish addition to the HON family of seating," said Anna Wizner, Director of Product Marketing at The HON Company. "Mav™ offers refined details combined with subtle contours to give any lounge a modern aesthetic, while maintaining a comfortable and inviting look and feel."

A complementary ottoman offers contoured comfort, so users can kick up their feet and be both productive and content. Mav™ also features a robust depth of product, including both mid- and high-back options and three bases—accommodating any style preference without sacrificing comfort. Its relevant and on-trend style means

Mav™ can function in virtually any space, or be a statement piece on its own. All Mav™ products are backed by HON's Lifetime Warranty. To learn more, visit hon.com/mav.

About The HON Company Since 1944, The HON Company has been helping businesses make their spaces work. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.

Link to Brochure:

https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1598475382/HON/Chairs/Mav/HON-Mav-Brochure-H5951.pdf

Link to Pricer:

https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1600866156/HON/Marketing%20Resources/hon.com/Files/HON-Mav-Pricer.pdf

