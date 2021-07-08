The HON Company Introduces Workwall, A Customizable And Dynamic Tack Zone Solution For The Modern Workspace

"As the nature of work evolves, so do the needs of our dealers and customers," said Anna Wizner, Director of Product Marketing for The HON Company. "With its thoughtful design and development, Workwall transforms any workspace into a personalized command central that promotes better individual work, collaboration and much more. Other HON products, such as desking and storage, fit seamlessly with Workwall to create an all-in-one solution for great work."



Available with a wide variety of accessories and tiles, Workwall by HON is tailored for you and how you work.



Design Workwall to match your own look and feel and to suit your business needs, with tile options that include painted metal, fabric and laminate as well as glass markerboard and slotted tiles for hanging accessories. Workwall's accessories can be configured for all styles of work; options include floating shelves, small shelves, single tool rails, small bins and trays, hanging file folders, magnetic picture holders and cups, plus hooks for bags, headphones and more.



These features give team members the opportunity to personalize their workstations with the comforts of home that make a space both inviting and productive.



Workwall is arriving this July and requires professional installation by one of our dedicated partners. For more information on Workwall and other HON product lines, please visit hon.com.

About The HON Company

Since 1944, The HON Company has been helping businesses make their spaces work. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.

Link to Brochure: https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1623188097/HON/Desks/Workwall/HON-Workwall-Brochure-H5972.pdf

Link to Pricer: https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1625061553/HON/Marketing%20Resources/hon.com/Files/HON-June-2021-Workspaces-Pricer.pdf

