The HON Company Maximizes Storage With Flagship® Expansion

In response to customer feedback and industry research, HON identified that there was a need for a collection that would help people sort, store, and share vital information anywhere in the workplace. Flagship offers a customizable and space-efficient solution that satisfies an individual's personal storage preferences while also allowing organizations to build better systems for archival and communal storage. This intelligent investment helps smart organizations work smarter, all the time, everywhere.

Flagship modular storage will transform traditional storage into an integrated support system that turns chaos into tidiness. Due to rapidly evolving business needs, the what and why of storage has changed. No longer is paper the only storage need. A variety of bin options, ranging from 3" to 12", maximize storage space and organize anything from paper to pillows. Moreover, multiple cabinet heights meet the workplace demand for personalized workspaces and bring people closer to the things they need to stay productive. Whether storing traditionally or filing for multiple purposes, these new features provide storage with benefits.

As HON's premier metal storage collection, the Flagship series is an organizational trailblazer that offers an assortment of finishes, paints, and combinations to tailor the workspace for any solution. Quality materials, durable construction, and an array of functional and aesthetic choices make Flagship storage the right choice. Made in the USA, customers can trust the quality of Flagship backed by HON's industry-leading Lifetime Warranty. To learn more, visit hon.com/Flagship.

About The HON Company

Since 1944 The HON Company has delivered inspired practicality to the workplace. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.

Link to brochure: https://www.hon.com/sites/hon.com/files/flagship-brochure.pdf

Link to fact sheet: https://www.hon.com/sites/hon.com/files/flagship-fact-sheet.pdf

