The Honest Company Donates 1.5 Million Diapers to Baby2Baby

One in three families in the U.S. struggles to afford diapers. As a leading baby brand, The Honest Company has an opportunity to make a difference by supporting families in need. That's why the company began working with Baby2Baby in 2012 and has donated more than 11 million products to the organization to date.

"At The Honest Company, we're devoted to empowering people to live happy, healthy lives," says The Honest Company Founder Jessica Alba. "A mother should never have to choose between feeding her children and buying diapers. Baby2Baby helps new mothers so they don't have to make that impossible decision, and we can't think of a better charitable partner for The Honest Company."

Other plans to support Baby2Baby throughout 2018 include providing baby bundles filled with diapers, and hygiene items to 600+ families annually. The Honest Company employees will also continue to be involved, visiting Baby 2 Baby's Los Angeles headquarters monthly to assemble kits for families. The company will also host five packing parties this year at its offices in Playa Vista.

"The Honest Company and Baby2Baby share a joint mission to improve the lives of families everywhere," said Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Co-Presidents of Baby2Baby. "Baby2Baby is grateful for The Honest Company's dedication to drive change in the community – together we will help a lot of families around the United States."

For more information, visit https://www.honest.com/social-goodness.

About The Honest Company:

The Honest Company® is dedicated to helping people live a happy and healthy life. Founded in 2012, the mission-driven company provides 100+ trusted and effective products across a wide range of consumer categories, including baby, personal care, home care, and vitamins & supplements, to a passionate community of consumers united by values and style. Honest Beauty is a comprehensive skincare, makeup and haircare collection created with the same Honest standards of safety, performance, and spirit that are the hallmark of The Honest Company. Honest products are available across the U.S. via honest.com and honestbeauty.com and at a wide range of retailers across North America such as Target, Costco, Nordstrom, CVS and Whole Foods. The Honest Company is privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Baby2Baby:

Baby2Baby provides low-income children ages 0-12 years with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. By distributing to non-profit partner organizations including homeless and domestic violence shelters, Head Start programs, foster care programs and children's hospitals, Baby2Baby will serve more than 180,000 children in Los Angeles this year and tens of thousands more across the country through the Baby2Baby National Network.

