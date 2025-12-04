The Honest Farmer Targets Vietnam's Growing Healthy Snack Market with Black Barley Brown Rice Chips

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE HONEST FARMER Co Ltd, a Korean producer of healthy snack foods, announced that it is accelerating its entry into the Vietnamese market with its signature product, the Black Barley Brown Rice Chip. Based in Yeongcheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do, the company uses only domestically sourced black barley and brown rice to produce additive-free rice chips, processed safely in its HACCP-certified facility.

With each chip containing approximately 32–33 kcal, the Black Barley Brown Rice Chip has gained strong domestic popularity as a low-calorie option suitable for dieters, children, and older consumers alike.

Vietnam has recently seen a major shift toward health- and wellness-oriented consumption, particularly among young urban consumers and the growing middle class. Demand for "healthier snacks over conventional processed foods" continues to rise, presenting significant opportunities for Korean clean-label products.

To meet this demand, The Honest Farmer is pursuing partnerships with health food distributors, organic specialty stores, and online platforms in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The company confirmed that it is preparing its first export shipment. "Vietnamese consumers increasingly value natural and health-focused products. The additive-free, low-calorie nature of our chips—made from Korean-grown grains—gives us strong competitiveness in the market," a company official explained.

The product's broad consumer appeal is also seen as a strategic advantage, with potential to reach families with children, young adults seeking diet-friendly snacks, and health-conscious middle-aged consumers. The Honest Farmer is planning to introduce localized packaging and provide product information in Vietnamese to build trust and accessibility in the local market.

A representative from THE HONEST FARMER Co Ltd noted that the company's entry into Vietnam marks an important first step toward becoming a global healthy snack brand, extending beyond simple export expansion.

SOURCE THE HONEST FARMER Co Ltd