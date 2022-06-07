The Honest Kitchen Earns Farm Animal Welfare Certification from Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.)

Animal welfare is a longstanding pillar of The Honest Kitchen's values, and has grown increasingly important to consumers as the demand for responsibly sourced, transparent pet food options continues to rise. In fact, 92% of all pet owners (especially dog owners) are interested in learning more about where ingredients for their pet's food are sourced.

To continue its legacy of raising the bar on ingredient quality in pet foods and move closer towards its Better Chicken Commitment goal , The following G.A.P. Certified products from Honest Kitchen are now available:

G.A.P.'s comprehensive standards are developed to allow for continuous improvement in farm animal welfare. The program's species-specific standards reflect the latest research in agricultural science combined with achievable, practical application for improved welfare for the entire life of the animal. Accredited third-party certifiers audit every single farm every 15 months to ensure compliance with G.A.P. standards.

"The compassionate treatment of farm animals has always been incredibly important to us at The Honest Kitchen," said The Honest Kitchen's Founder & Chief Integrity Officer, Lucy Postins. "We believe we can do more to further formalize and cement our commitment to chicken welfare, which first began with the transition to free range chicken in our dehydrated diets, over a decade ago. That's why we're committing to source only from farmers that have earned Global Animal Partnership Animal Welfare Certification, for all our chicken-based dehydrated recipes for dogs and Parmesan Pecks."

"In recent years, there has been a huge leap forward in terms of animal welfare-minded pet products. We know that people who care about their pets care about animals overall," said Diane McDade, Business Development Manager for G.A.P. "Just as there are so many choices in what we feed the human members of our family, companies like The Honest Kitchen are giving similar options to pet owners for what we feed our four-legged family members, and we are thrilled to partner with them to support farms that are committed to animal welfare."

The Honest Kitchen launched the world's first human-grade food for dogs in 2002, ultimately creating an entirely new category of pet foods that meet human food quality and safety standards to provide pets with the best possible nutrition. In 2009, the company moved to free-range chicken in all their dehydrated recipes, and in 2021 formally made the Better Chicken Commitment.

With over 170 offerings, pet owners can shop via Amazon and Chewy, as well as over 6,000 retail locations, including independent pet supply stores and Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, and various health food stores such as Sprouts and select Whole Foods. For more information, please visit www.thehonestkitchen.com .

About The Honest Kitchen

The Honest Kitchen was founded by Lucy Postins in 2002 in San Diego, CA with a mission to help as many pets as possible get on the road to good health, through good food. They produce a full line of Human Grade complete & balanced foods for pets including dry, dehydrated, and wet foods; as well as treats; toppers; hydration boosters; and a best-selling digestive supplement. The Honest Kitchen was the first-ever Human Grade pet food, meaning the finished product meets human food production standards (unlike conventional pet food which is Feed Grade). Each Honest Kitchen product is made with uncompromising quality & safety standards by a company of pet lovers. For more information, please visit www.thehonestkitchen.com .

About Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.)

G.A.P. is a non-profit organization committed to changing the way our food is raised. Our mission is to drive meaningful, continuous improvement of farm animal welfare through multi-level standards development, application, and verification across the supply chain. Currently impacting over 400 million farm animals across 4,000 farms, we envision a world where farm animals are treated with compassion, managed to a science-based standard, and permitted to express their natural behavior, and where consumers are empowered to make informed purchasing decisions based on transparent animal welfare criteria and labeling.

