The Honey Baked Ham Company® Gets Into Gameday

"The Honey Baked Ham Company has been a part of family traditions for generations, gathering people to celebrate with unique, delicious food," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO, The Honey Baked Ham Company. "It's a natural fit that the company associated with tradition and connection plays a role in gathering fans during football season."

Fans will tailgate like never before with HoneyBaked's four new Tailgate Packs, featuring fan-favorite menu offerings designed for effortless, high-quality meals to fit any party size. These sharable, no-mess, handheld choices are easy to order ahead and pick up for your tailgating or homegating celebrations.

"Our research into sports fans' preferences revealed that convenience, quality and taste are paramount for our target audience," said McLaughlin. "Tailgating enthusiasts particularly prioritize taste (68 percent), ease of preparation (57 percent) and quality (47 percent) – precisely what HoneyBaked offers its fans. In response to these demands, we have developed Tailgate Packs."

The Tailgate Packs lineup includes:

Half Ham Playmaker Pack: A make-your-own ham sliders kit. Includes an 8 pound Bone-In Half Ham, four containers of deli sides including Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss and two 12-packs of King's Hawaiian Rolls.

A make-your-own ham sliders kit. Includes an 8 pound Bone-In Half Ham, four containers of deli sides including Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss and two 12-packs of King's Hawaiian Rolls. Pick 2 Slider Pack: Includes two 12-packs of Take & Bake Sliders and eight bags of chips, offering options like Ham & Swiss Sliders, Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar Sliders and new Turkey Bacon Ranch Sliders (limited-time only).

Includes two 12-packs of Take & Bake Sliders and eight bags of chips, offering options like Ham & Swiss Sliders, Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar Sliders and new Turkey Bacon Ranch Sliders (limited-time only). Big Game Sandwich Pack: Choose from an assortment of HoneyBaked's most popular sandwiches, made with their signature meats, cut in halves, and presented on a buffet tray. Includes one bag of chips per person. Choose from: Ham Classic, Smoked Turkey Classic, Turkey Bacon Ranch, Tavern Club, BBQ Smoked Stacker, Ham Salad, Chicken Salad, The HoneyBaked and Roasted Tomato and Cheddar.

Choose from an assortment of HoneyBaked's most popular sandwiches, made with their signature meats, cut in halves, and presented on a buffet tray. Includes one bag of chips per person. Choose from: Ham Classic, Smoked Turkey Classic, Turkey Bacon Ranch, Tavern Club, BBQ Smoked Stacker, Ham Salad, Chicken Salad, The HoneyBaked and Roasted Tomato and Cheddar. Sandwich Playmaker Pack: Everything you need to make your own sandwiches, featuring a choice of Honey Baked Ham®, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Roasted Turkey Breast, assorted sliced cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, condiments and fresh bread. Served with your choice of two deli sides (Potato Salad or Broccoli Bacon Bliss) and one cookie per person.

With the Tailgate Packs, HoneyBaked is making it easier for gameday hosts to have more convenient options to serve premium, delicious meals to family and friends whether they are tailgating at the game or watching at home.

HoneyBaked is supporting this product launch with its largest marketing campaign in company history outside of the holidays – "Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day." This program includes TV advertising on both the SEC and ACC networks, digital video, social advertising, in-store POP, on-site activations at college football games throughout the fall, public relations and spokesperson collaborations with ESPN hosts Laura Rutledge and Katie George.

"When it comes to tailgate spreads, sports fans are always searching for convenience, exceptional taste, and top quality and HoneyBaked delivers precisely that with its Tailgate Packs," said ESPN Host Laura Rutledge. "The Tailgate Packs will surprise and delight tailgate-goers and pregame party guests at every game this football season."

Tailgate Packs are available at your nearest HoneyBaked location or visit honeybaked.com/tailgate to buy online and pick up in store before your next pregame gathering.

Survey Methodology

This random survey of 1,050 Americans who are sports fans was commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company between July 17-24, 2023. It was conducted by market research company Maru/Blue.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Co

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.