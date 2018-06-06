The Honey Baked Ham Company® Names Dragon Army Web & Mobile Agency of Record

"Our current focus is developing a refined mobile experience that exceeds shoppers evolving expectations," said Jo Ann Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at Honey Baked Ham. "Dragon Army is one of the few agencies we've found that deeply understand consumer behavior and is equipped to build experiences that customers love to use. Their team's expertise in digital and emerging technology made them an easy choice."

Initial projects will focus on ensuring Honey Baked Ham's online presence is ready for the busy 2018 holiday season. Dragon Army is responsible for developing and implementing a digital roadmap that will inform best practices for e-commerce, as well as drive innovation for the franchise into the new year.

"We are excited for the opportunity to not only work with such an incredible brand, but to also work with Jo Ann, who is one of Atlanta's most inspiring, authentic and forward-thinking marketing experts," said Jeff Hilimire, Co-Founder and CEO of Dragon Army.

Dragon Army has tripled in size over the past 12 months and this win is a sign of its continued growth.

The partnership will kick off this June as the retailer gears up for a franchise-wide rebrand.

About Dragon Army

Dragon Army is a web, mobile and innovation company that helps our partners thrive in a connected world. We work with leading brands such as the American Cancer Society, Coca-Cola, Honey Baked Ham, IHG, Turner, United Way and more. Our experts create powerful experiences to deepen emotional connections and amplify impact. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dragon Army is an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Awards recipient and was named one of the city's leading mobile app development companies by Clutch.

Follow: @DragonArmy

About Honey Baked Ham

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company®, LLC is a premium food retailer with 400 locations nationwide as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, serving Honey Baked Ham® has become a tradition for family gatherings. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with the famous sweet, crunchy glaze. The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked, presentation-ready hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as deli side items, heat-and-serve dishes and desserts. For more information, visit www.HoneyBakedHam.com or follow on Instagram @honeybaked_ham.

