The Honey Baked Ham Company® Releases First Ever Ham Hacks Just in Time for Easter

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Honey Baked Ham Company released its first ever Ham Hacks – a series of mouth-watering recipes and surprising tips and tricks to utilize their signature ham, beyond the Easter feast. As pandemic cooking fatigue continues, HoneyBaked offers a convenient way for consumers to enjoy a stress-free Easter meal and get creative in the kitchen with leftovers. For Easter dinner the food retailer has holiday favorites like the signature bone-in half ham as well as quarter ham for smaller gatherings.

Throughout the Easter season, consumers can use their leftover ham in a variety of fun ways:

Ham Hack #1: Breakfast – Honey Baked Ham® Stuffed French Toast Recipe

Ham Hack #1: Breakfast – Honey Baked Ham® Stuffed French Toast Recipe

When carving your ham for the French toast, follow the natural lines for easy slicing to get the perfect piece for this sweet and savory morning dish.

Ham Hack #2: Lunch – Ham Bone Ramen Recipe

Ham Bone Ramen Recipe

Ham Hack: Save your ham bone and simmer in a large pot with water to make a tasty ham stock for easy use in soups like ramen. Expert tip: consumers can buy an individual ham bone from HoneyBaked too.

Ham Hack #3: Dinner: Honey Baked Ham and Veggie Stir Fry Recipe

Honey Baked Ham and Veggie Stir Fry Recipe

Ham Hack: Use the ham oil. After frying your ham on the stovetop, cook your fresh vegetables such as asparagus or squash in the leftover oil for added flavor.

Ham Hack #4: Dessert: Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with HoneyBaked Glaze Crumble Recipe

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with HoneyBaked Glaze Crumble Recipe

Ham Hack: Turn the sweet and crunchy glaze crumble into a decadent sauce by heating it with butter and cream on your stovetop and then drizzle it over the ice cream to create the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors.

"This Easter, we wanted to share some unique ways to enjoy our signature Honey Baked Ham in meals beyond the holiday dinner celebration." said Tim Ziga, Product Development Manager and resident culinary expert at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Whether you're craving a sweet and savory breakfast or want to top off your dessert, the Ham Hacks offer easy ways to enhance the flavor of everyday meals and make the day-to-day cooking tastier and more fun."

The Honey Baked Ham Company also announced a partnership with TikTok influencer Casey Hamilton. This is the brand's debut on the social platform. Content will include a series of videos documenting Casey's experience with HoneyBaked signature products – like the bone-in half ham, the company's popular offering for Easter.

"I am excited to be a part of the Ham Fam and for the opportunity to enjoy a delicious Easter Dinner with HoneyBaked," said Casey Hamilton. "I created a TikTok worthy meal while spending minimal time in the kitchen. From easy ordering and pick-up to hassle-free meal prep the entire process was easy and seamless."

The food retailer will encourage early shopping to help reduce the number of customers in store during the peak days leading up to Easter Sunday. This includes a $5 off coupon for customers who visit the store for early pick-up between March 30 – 31, 2021. Coupons are available at http://www.honeybaked.com/coupons.

Consumers are also encouraged to order early using HoneyBaked's Buy Online Pickup In Store service to save time by visiting https://pickup.honeybaked.com/. Curbside pick up service is available at select stores.

For more information about HoneyBaked, please visit our website at www.honeybaked.com.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

