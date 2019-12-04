The Honey Baked Ham Company® Releases Holiday Themed 'Hamjama' Pajamas

Hamajamas are available in adult and kids' sizes and the festive design is perfect for those who will gather around the table with HoneyBaked's signature ham, turkey breast or heat and serve side dishes.

"HoneyBaked is always looking for fun ways to make the holidays more special for our fans," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company.

Starting today, hamjamas are available for purchase on HoneyBaked's holiday collection site [www.hbhcollection.com/] in adult sizes for $25 in kids' sizes for $20.

"Whether people are capturing festive photos or enjoying a meal with family and friends, they can now do so in comfort and style by wearing our hamjamas," Herold continued.

For more information about HoneyBaked, please visit www.honeybaked.com.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Co

Related Links

https://www.honeybaked.com

