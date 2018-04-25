The Honey Baked Ham Company® Switches to Naranga for Franchise Management Software

Headquartered out of Alpharetta, GA, The Honey Baked Ham Company® recently celebrated 60 years. Family owned for four generations, The Honey Baked Ham Company® was founded in Detroit by Harry Hoenselaar in 1957 with only $500 in his pocket. The brand has become an iconic part of holiday traditions and has expanded to over 400 retail locations in the U.S., along with an online store and catalog business.

"We see Naranga as the future in the franchise operations software space. We could not have chosen a better partner and are excited to provide our franchisees with the tools they need to succeed. Naranga will help us grow, ensure quality assurance and provide a single source of truth for our franchise locations," said Michael Moore, Franchise Sales and Development Manager at The Honey Baked Ham Company®.

George Duffield, VP of Sales at Naranga said, "We are thrilled to align ourselves with such a prestigious brand and management team that aligns with our culture and operates with the highest integrity. We look forward to a true partnership with The Honey Baked Ham Company®, that will help them expand their footprint, support their franchisees and maintain consistency across all locations."

About Naranga

Naranga, a franchise technology provider, delivers software solutions that help businesses scale, at any size. Naranga has over 250 clients representing over 300 brands. Their software enhances overall operations, lead management, brand standards/field auditing and employee training. Clients turn to Naranga when support, scalability, visibility and brand consistency are their top priorities. For more information, visit the website at naranga.com.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company® is a premium food retailer with more than 400 locations nationwide and an e-commerce and catalog business. Over the years, serving The Honey Baked Ham has become a tradition for millions of families. Best known for its signature sweet, caramelized glaze, precision-sliced, Honey Baked Ham®, the brand offers flavorful, moist and tender ham and turkey breast entrees, as well as a host of other fully cooked entrees, side items and desserts.

